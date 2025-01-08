Good360 Appoints Cinira Baldi as CEO Amid Historic Growth Trajectories

Alexandria, VA, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good360, the global leader in product philanthropy and purposeful giving, today announced the appointment of Cinira Baldi as the organization’s next Chief Executive Officer. With more than two decades of experience in humanitarian efforts and market strategy, Baldi brings a vision for growth and an unwavering commitment to community impact. Her appointment comes during a period of continued expansion for Good360, which was ranked #2 on the Forbes List of America’s Top 100 Charities for the second consecutive year. Known for her expertise in strategic growth and building high-performing teams, Baldi is poised to advance Good360’s mission of closing the need gap and opening opportunities for all.

“We are proud to appoint Cinira Baldi as CEO of Good360. Her impressive background and demonstrated leadership in both nonprofit and corporate sectors make her uniquely suited to drive Good360’s mission forward. Her strategic insight, coupled with her commitment to addressing community needs on a large scale, aligns perfectly with our vision for Good360’s future,” said John Grugan, Chairman of the Board, Good360. “Cinira’s leadership will help us continue to strengthen and expand our partnerships, delivering greater support to communities in need. We look forward to seeing the inspiring work ahead under her guidance.”

Baldi’s diverse career spans the nonprofit and for-profit sectors, where she consistently delivered impactful results. Most recently, she served as Chief Development & Communications Officer at Project HOPE, where she spearheaded a four-year capacity-building initiative to rebuild the brand and expand fundraising, amplifying the organization’s footprint worldwide. She previously led Mercy Corps' Mass Markets team, generating over 67% of the agency’s unrestricted revenue through innovative marketing and digital strategies.

As Good360 continues to scale its operations and expand its impact, Baldi’s appointment marks a significant step in advancing its mission to close the need gap and provide essential resources to communities in need.

“I am honored to lead Good360 at a time of exponential growth and evolution,” said Baldi. “I am excited to bring my passion and cumulative experience in the retail, nonprofit, and humanitarian sectors to the Good360 team and to work with partners that are focused on creating real solutions. Together, we will build stronger, more resilient communities.”

About Good360

Good360’s mission is to close the need gap by partnering with socially responsible companies to source highly needed donated goods and distribute them through its diverse network of more than 100,000 vetted nonprofits. In doing so, Good360 opens opportunity for those in need, for the nonprofits that support them, and for companies that donate the goods, all while keeping usable items out of landfills. Good360 has distributed more than $21 billion in donated goods thanks to corporate donors such as Advance Auto Parts, Amazon, American Eagle Outfitters, CVS Health, Gap Inc., Levi Strauss & Company, Mattel, Tempur Sealy International, and UPS. Good360 is a registered 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at https://www.good360.org.

Attachment

Melissa Skabich Good360 973-760-9926 mskabich@pcecommunications.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.