Engine Named Best Midsize Colorado Company to Work For by Built In For the Sixth Consecutive Year

Recognized for its innovative culture, high performance, and dedication to reshaping the world of business travel

DENVER, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Engine , the modern travel platform for booking and managing business trips, today announced it has been recognized in the Built In 2025 Best Places to Work Awards. Specifically, Engine earned a place on the Best Midsize Companies in Colorado List for the sixth consecutive year. This honor highlights Engine’s ongoing commitment to fostering an innovative, high-performance culture —one that empowers its team to thrive while driving the company’s mission to simplify and enhance the business travel experience.

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. It reflects the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In.

“We’re incredibly proud to receive this recognition for the sixth year in a row,” said Engine CEO and Founder Elia Wallen. “Our success isn’t just about delivering a great product—it’s about the people who build it. From day one, we’ve been committed to a culture that prioritizes collaboration, creativity, and ownership. This award reflects the hard work, passion, and dedication of our entire team, who continue to push boundaries and redefine what’s possible in business travel.”

Engine has continued an impressive trajectory of growth since its inception in 2019. In the last year alone, it introduced new offerings and expanded its platform to serve more than 900,000 travelers. But beyond the numbers, Engine is defined by its commitment to its DNA—a set of core values that prioritize high standards, customer obsession, and a relentless drive to innovate. This is the foundation on which Engine’s company culture is built and what sets it apart from its competitors.

“We believe that talent density is the key to everything we do,” said Engine VP of Talent Acquisition Laura Stapleton. “The recognition from Built In is a testament to our team’s dedication to hiring the best talent and creating a place where everyone can succeed. We don’t just want to build great products; we want to build and maintain a great place to work—a place where each individual feels empowered to take ownership, make an impact, and grow.”

As Engine looks to the future, the company remains focused on attracting the best talent to join its team. Engine is actively hiring and seeking individuals who are passionate about making a meaningful impact, collaborating with others, and thriving in a fast-paced, innovative environment.

About Engine

Engine is the modern travel platform for booking and managing work trips. It saves businesses time and money through an intuitive travel network that connects to nearly every hotel, airline, and car rental company in the U.S. It offers single invoice billing, the flexibility to modify trips at any time without sunk costs, and a unified view of all company travel and spend. Customers rely on Engine to not only make travel easier to manage, but to make it enjoyable for everyone involved. The company is backed by Telescope Partners, Blackstone, Elefund, and Permira. Learn more at www.engine.com .

