EducationDynamics Unveils 2025 Higher Education Marketing Trends

Lenexa, Kan., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EducationDynamics (EDDY), the nation’s leading expert in marketing and enrollment management services for higher education institutions, has released its latest “Marketing and Enrollment Management Benchmarks 2025” report. This year’s insights reveal the critical shifts redefining how institutions attract, engage, and enroll the Modern Learner.

The comprehensive annual report sheds light on critical trends shaping the future of higher education marketing and enrollment, providing colleges and universities with actionable insights to engage and serve the Modern Learner effectively. This year’s findings emphasize the growing need for personalized engagement and the role of advanced technologies in effectively reaching prospective students.

“Higher education is in the midst of profound change, and prospective students are more selective and digitally savvy than ever before,” said EducationDynamics CEO Brent Ramdin. “Institutions that can align with their expectations—by offering personalized experiences and showcasing tangible career outcomes—will lead the way. This report provides institutions with the insights they need to pivot and thrive in 2025.”

Drawing on proprietary data, the 2025 Marketing and Enrollment Management Benchmarks Report explores the trends shaping higher education, offering a roadmap for colleges and universities to engage with today’s discerning, digitally savvy learners.

Key Trends Impacting Higher Education Marketing in 2025:

Video Content Dominates Engagement - Short-form video is no longer a trend—it's the cornerstone of student engagement. YouTube, Instagram Reels and Stories drive higher interaction rates and allow institutions to tell compelling stories that resonate with prospective students. Fu r thermore, data reveals that video-based ads achieve significantly higher click-through rates (CTR), solidifying their place as essential tools for enrollment marketing. Cost-Per-Click (CPC) Shifts and Reveals New Opportunities - Data highlights a changing landscape, with non-brand search terms experiencing a dramatic 13% decrease in CPC from 2023 to 2024, making it more cost-effective for institutions to bid on broader educational terms. Similarly, brand search terms dropped 6%, reflecting greater efficiency in targeting students familiar with institutional names. However, graduate certificates increased by 25%, underscoring the rising demand for specialized, career-focused credentials. AI-Driven Performance Max (PMax) Campaigns Drive Efficiency - Google’s Performance Max campaigns, which utilize machine learning to optimized ad delivery across platforms like Search, YouTube, and Gmail, have been found to drive lower cost-per-application compared to traditional non-brand and Facebook campaigns. Institutions using PMax report increased engagement at reduced costs, positioning AI-driven strategies as essential for recruitment success. Personalization Remains the Key to Conversion - Modern Learners expect institutions to understand their unique goals and preferences. Personalized communication and tailored content remain critical to successfully engaging prospective students. Institutions that leverage data analytics to create customized experiences—based on student interests, preferences, and behaviors—are seeing higher engagement and conversion rates. Agility and Responsiveness Define Leaders - The higher education marketing landscape is increasingly dynamic, and institutions must be agile to stay competitive. The report advises institutions to incorporate full-funnel media strategies that touch prospective students across multiple channels—ensuring institutions stay top-of-mind throughout the decision-making process.

The Modern Learner is Shaping Higher Education

The 2025 Landscape of Higher Education report highlights that today’s students—regardless of age—are digital natives who expect flexibility, affordability, and clear career pathways. A rising number of part-time undergraduates and older graduate students are driving demand for hybrid and online programs that align with busy, multifaceted lives.

“The Modern Learner is outcome-focused,” Ramdin added. “They expect transparency about costs, programs, and career prospects. Institutions that can meet these demands by aligning offerings with workforce needs will drive enrollments and improve student success.”

The report outlines seven key strategies to help institutions succeed in attracting this pivotal audience:

Build a unified brand and enrollment strategy to create a cohesive, student-centered experience. Embrace multi-channel campaigns to maximize reach and engagement. Invest in AI and automation to optimize performance and expand capabilities. Create dynamic, customized content tailored to individual student priorities. Adopt flexible learning models to attract both traditional and non-traditional students. Prioritize cost transparency and emphasize return on investment throughout recruitment efforts. Leverage data analytics to track behavior, refine strategies, and predict enrollment trends.

Data for the “Marketing and Enrollment Management Benchmarks 2025” report was sourced from EducationDynamics’ Proprietary Data, Online College Students Survey 2024, and Google Performance Max Campaign Data.

The full report is available for free download on the EducationDynamics website.

For more information, please visit educationdynamics.com/insights or contact Senior Director of Marketing and Corporate Communication Eric McGee at emcgee@educationdynamics.com .

About EducationDynamics

EducationDynamics is the transformative strategic partner that helps schools meet the challenges and opportunities of serving the Modern Learner. Our mission is to expand opportunity through education by helping colleges and universities understand, engage, and serve students. We have dedicated the last 35 years to helping schools expand the audiences they serve, and we are the largest provider of unbundled marketing and enrollment management services for online and adult-focused higher ed. For more information, visit: educationdynamics.com .

Eric McGee EducationDynamics 561.912.1858 emcgee@educationdynamics.com

