Quality Oil Company Taps Paytronix as Technology Partner for Loyalty Program, Personalized Messaging

NEWTON, Mass., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quality Oil Company, a North Carolina based company housing Quality Mart, Quality Plus, and GOGAS convenience brands, announced today that they have partnered with Paytronix, the leader in guest engagement for restaurants and convenience stores , to launch their suite of solutions across its 138 retail locations. The suite will be a combination of Paytronix loyalty and messaging integrated with a mobile app from Rovertown to help Quality Oil get closer to its customers and drive engagement. Quality Oil will also utilize Paytronix’s distinctive Strategy & Analytics service to refine their personalization initiatives and bolster customer retention opportunities.





“Paytronix gives us a refined loyalty system that we can use to reward our customers with one-to-one offers that matter to them,” said Michael Robb, Vice President of Marketing, Quality Oil Company. “Our goal is to increase our loyalty penetration and create even more opportunities to engage with our Quality Perks mobile app.”

With Paytronix Strategy and Analytics, Quality Oil will be able to gather data on customer purchasing habits and then create customized offers that will keep them coming back. It also will help identify and segment tier-one, two and three customers to give them personalized offers that will reward them based on their frequency and basket size.

The Quality Perks mobile app, built on the Rovertown platform, delivers a next-generation experience designed to appeal to today’s customers. With intuitive self-service capabilities, Quality Oil can easily manage its promotions and overall user experience. Although the app is accessible to all customers, it fully integrates with Paytronix to streamline loyalty marketing and ensure secure age verification—ultimately enhancing value for everyone.

“The combination of Paytronix guest engagement and the Rovertown mobile app will enable Quality Oil to understand its customers’ buying habits and, subsequently, reach out to those customers with tailored, customized offers,” said Jeff Hoover, director of convenience store strategy at Paytronix. “With Paytronix’s automated marketing campaigns, they’ll be able to segment guests and develop targeted offerings that will help grow their market share across all locations.”

Quality Oil owns and operates three convenience retail brands, including Quality Mart, Quality Plus and GOGAS. Quality Mart stores include fuel and feature a traditional convenience store, while Quality Plus and GOGAS stations offer fuel along with drive-by vending machines and drive-thru windows for purchases of tobacco products, snacks and drinks.

About Quality Oil Company

Founded in 1929, Quality Oil Company is a family-owned business based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, that is celebrating its 95th anniversary. Quality Oil Company has a diverse portfolio that includes fuel distribution, convenience stores, hospitality, and real estate; and remains committed to delivering quality service and innovation. For more information, visit www.qualityoilnc.com.

About Paytronix

Paytronix, an Access Group company, is a cloud-based digital guest engagement platform for the hospitality industry. Our innovative, unified platform provides loyalty programs, online ordering, gift cards, branded mobile applications, and strategic insights to more than 1,800 leading restaurant and convenience store brands. Our valued clients leverage the power of Paytronix across 50,000 sites globally to create seamless, personalized, and brand-authentic experiences that foster lasting relationships with their customers. For more than 20 years, Paytronix has been a trusted partner helping brands maximize the lifetime value of their guests and grow more profitable businesses. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com.

Media Contact:

