H1 Welcomes Former FDA Commissioner to Board of Directors, Acquires Ribbon Health, and Unveils 2025 Product Roadmap

Doubles down on its commitment to connecting the world with the right doctors and advancing healthcare innovation and inclusion

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H1 , on a mission to connect the world with the right doctors, today announced several key milestones: H1 is strengthening its leadership team with the appointment of former FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen M. Hahn to its board; announcing the strategic acquisition of Ribbon Health ; and unveiling a series of innovative products.

“H1 continues to live its mission by connecting the world with the right doctors,” said Ariel Katz , co-founder and CEO of H1. “By adding Dr. Hahn, with his deep expertise and impressive credentials, to our leadership team and expanding our portfolio through the development of new products and the acquisition of Ribbon Health, we’re confident we have everything in place to accomplish that mission.”

Former FDA Commissioner Joins H1 Board of Directors

As part of its continued growth, H1 has welcomed Dr. Stephen Hahn to its Board of Directors. Dr. Hahn is a distinguished physician, scientist, and healthcare leader with expertise in oncology, clinical research, and executive leadership.

As FDA Commissioner from 2019-2021 under the Trump administration, Dr. Hahn oversaw regulatory affairs for COVID-19 and non-COVID-related areas, including therapeutics, vaccine development, medical devices, diagnostics, and clinical trials. He currently serves as CEO of Harbinger Health , where he spearheads early-stage cancer detection. With over 220 published research articles, Dr. Hahn brings deep experience across patient care, clinical trials, and medical product development.

“I’m excited to join H1’s board at such a pivotal time in healthcare innovation,” said Dr. Hahn. “H1’s commitment to leveraging data and technology to improve healthcare access and outcomes aligns with my lifelong passion for advancing care and clinical research. I look forward to lending my skills to help H1 progress its mission.”

H1 Acquires Leading Health Plan Provider Data Platform, Ribbon Health

H1 entered a definitive agreement to acquire Ribbon Health on December 12th, 2024. Backed by notable investors including General Catalyst, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), BoxGroup, Rock Health, and Sachin Jain, Ribbon’s platform facilitates how patients find the right doctor across digital health and insurance platforms.

“From the moment Ariel and I first met, it was clear that Ribbon and H1 were destined to collaborate. Our platforms—and our visions—mesh perfectly,” said Nate Maslak , co-founder and CEO, Ribbon Health. “By combining our comprehensive provider data and provider data management software with H1’s clinical insights and global reach, we’re giving individuals the information they need to get the best possible care.”

This acquisition further advances H1’s mission by fueling its expansion into the health plan, provider system, and digital health sectors. Ribbon Health’s platform will join the H1 family of products as H1 for Health Plans & Digital Health, providing insurers, providers, and digital health companies alike with accurate, real-time provider data.

H1 Unveils Streamlined Product Vision

Alongside H1 for Health Plans & Digital Health, H1 is unveiling a refined product vision to address the evolving needs of its customers and the market—all powered by its award-winning, AI-driven data and analytics platform:

H1 for Medical helps medical affairs teams identify and engage Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) to promote adherence to evidence-based medicine.

helps medical affairs teams identify and engage Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) to promote adherence to evidence-based medicine. H1 for Clinical supports clinical teams in identifying sites, principal investigators (PIs), and participants while advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the trial process.

supports clinical teams in identifying sites, principal investigators (PIs), and participants while advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the trial process. H1 for Commercial accelerates patient access by facilitating the development and successful launch of new medical therapies and technologies.



While designed for stand-alone use, together these solutions create a seamless system that streamlines processes and improves diversity across the entire pharmaceutical lifecycle.

Representatives from H1, including Katz, are attending the annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference next week in San Francisco on January 13-16. Meetings can be requested by contacting caroline@scratchmm.com .

For more information on H1’s solutions, please visit h1.co .

About H1

H1 continues to build towards its mission of connecting the world to the right doctors. Powered by a robust data platform, H1’s solutions leverage advanced analytics and AI to deliver meaningful insights to over 200 customers, driving inclusive clinical research, improving patient outcomes, and supporting a healthier, more equitable future.

H1 has earned significant recognition for its achievements, including being named one of Forbes' Best Startup Employers, being listed in the 2024 New York Digital Health 100, and receiving the 2024 Fierce Award for Excellence in Data-Driven Diversity Practices. The company is backed by prominent investors including Altimeter, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, and Flex Capital, and is ranked among Y Combinator’s Top Private Companies. Learn more at h1.co .

