Tallo Expands Career Success Platform with Scholarship Search Tool

New feature helps students overcome financial barriers on their career journey

RESTON, Va., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tallo has launched a scholarship search tool as part of its comprehensive career development platform, helping students overcome financial barriers while they build skills and explore careers.

Key features of the tool include:

Nationwide scholarship database

Location and career goal-based filtering

Saved opportunity tracking

Application deadline management

Integration with career planning tools

The new tool addresses a critical need in today's education landscape. Research shows 87% of college students require financial aid to pursue their education, while nearly half of young adults who leave college cite financial challenges as their reason. Financial barriers not only impact degree completion but also limit participation in career-building experiences like internships — making scholarship access a crucial factor in career success.

"Financial concerns often prevent students from fully engaging in career-building experiences, like internships and skill development programs, while pursuing post-secondary education," said Allison Danielsen, CEO of Tallo. "By integrating scholarship search with our career exploration and job matching tools, we're helping students focus on what matters most — preparing for their future careers."

Tallo's new scholarship search tool is powered by a partnership with the National Scholarship Providers Association, a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to be the trusted resource of scholarship data. Tallo's search tool will reflect real time updates from NSPA which is a welcoming upgrade from their previous partner, Redkite.

"There are multiple education pathways to career success, which is why Tallo's new tool needed to provide financial support across them. On average, more than half of the scholarships in this new tool are open to individuals pursuing training or education outside of a 4-year degree and 1/3 are dedicated to career or professional certification programs” says Danielsen.

The new tool works alongside Tallo's Career Navigator and job matching features to create a seamless journey:

Students explore career paths through Career Navigator

Find and apply for relevant scholarships to fund their education

Build professional profiles to connect with employers

Access internships and job opportunities

Students can explore scholarships without an account, but creating a free Tallo profile unlocks additional features like saving opportunities and connecting with employers.

For more information, visit https://app.tallo.com/talent/scholarship/search.

About Tallo

Tallo helps students explore careers, develop skills, and find opportunities. The platform serves nearly 2 million users from 29,500 high schools and over 4,500 colleges, partnering with more than 500 organizations nationwide. Tallo is a portfolio brand of Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN). Learn more at www.tallo.com.

