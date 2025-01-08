Many people of all ages take medications. Keeping track of when, how and why you use medications is important for your health and safety.

A medication list is a tool to help you keep track of all the prescription medications, over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, vitamins and supplements that you take. Keeping a medication list helps health care professionals know about your current health and minimize medication errors and adverse drug interactions. It can be a lifesaving tool, especially during an emergency.

It’s easy to create and maintain a current and accurate list of medications, not just for yourself but also for every member of your family.

A Medication List Can Be a Lifesaving Tool

A medication list is a way to keep your medical information, including allergies and medical conditions, together in one place for safety and as a precaution.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost 70% of people ages 40 to 79 used at least one prescription drug in the past 30 days. In addition, about 1 in 5 Americans used at least five prescription drugs. The more medications you take, the more difficult it can be to remember important information about them.

For example, some medications should not be used with other drugs, foods or supplements. Certain combinations can make your treatment less effective or even too strong, which can lead to dangerous side effects. If a health care professional doesn’t know what medications you’re taking, they could make an incorrect diagnosis or prescribe the wrong treatment for your condition.

Your medication list could be lifesaver in an emergency, especially if you are unable to communicate. The list could help paramedics and other first responders make more informed decisions about your emergency situation and your treatment options. If you are taken to a hospital, the list could help staff members know what medications you should continue to receive while under their care.

Medication lists are also helpful in daily situations. Whenever you visit a health care professional, laboratory or pharmacy, you might be asked to provide a list of your current medications. Medication lists can fill the gap between different health care information systems that do not communicate with each other.

Occasionally, medications can cause false results on bloodwork or other lab tests. Your medication list can help resolve those issues. They also help people communicate important information when they’re in pain or tired, or have Limited English Proficiency.

How to Keep a Record of the Medicines You Use

The best medication list is the one that is easy for you to create, maintain and remember to share with your caregivers and health care professionals. You can:

Write a simple list on paper.

Download an app on your computer or smartphone.

Download a form online and fill it out. (The FDA’s My Medicines includes detailed instructions on what information should be included.)

Get a list template from your health care provider.

The list should have your emergency contacts, allergies and information about your prescription and nonprescription medicines, vitamins and supplements, including:

The name of each medicine.

The strength of each medicine.

What you take the medicine for.

Instructions of when, how and how much of the medicine you take.

Review and update your list often, especially when something changes. For example, you have a new prescription, a different dosage or stopped taking a medication.

Always keep a copy of your medication list with you. For example, you can take a picture of it on your smartphone, use an app, or make a physical copy and keep one with your health insurance card. This way you always have it to share with a doctor, pharmacist or in case of an emergency.

Share your list with a trusted relative, friend or caregiver. This includes anyone who may accompany you at medical appointments or speak for you in an emergency.