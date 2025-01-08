Mama’s Creations to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Company to Host One-on-One Investor Meetings at ICR Conference 2025 and the 37th Annual Roth Conference

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA), a leading national marketer and manufacturer of fresh Deli prepared foods, today announced that management will participate in two prominent investor conferences in early 2025: the ICR Conference 2025 and the 37th Annual Roth Conference.

Adam L. Michaels, Chairman and CEO of Mama’s Creations, is scheduled to host a presentation and one-on-one meetings at the ICR Conference 2025, as well as one-on-one meetings at the 37th Annual Roth Conference, as follows.

ICR Conference 2025

Date: Tuesday, January 14th, 2025

Time: 2:30 p.m. Eastern time

Location: Orlando, FL

Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/icr10/mama/1632004

37th Annual Roth Conference

Date: March 16 th-18th, 2025

Location: Dana Point, CA

Format: 1x1 Meetings Only

Adam L. Michaels commented: “We are thrilled to hit the ground running in the new year, sharing how ongoing operational improvements and new sales wins position us for robust growth and intentional, repeatable profitability in fiscal 2026. With a full leadership team now in place, we are actively seeking to identify potential acquisition opportunities that are incremental to our business. Taken together, these initiatives are all designed to solidify our position as the nation’s premier one-stop-shop deli solutions provider. I look forward to discussing our tailwinds with investors at these leading conferences as we strive to build a platform that can sustainably deliver value for my fellow shareholders over the long-term.”

A live audio webcast and archive of the presentation will be available using the link above. Registration is mandatory for conference participation. For more information or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact MZ Group at MAMA@mzgroup.us.

About Mama’s Creations, Inc.

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAMA) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of fresh deli prepared foods, found in over 10,000 grocery, mass, club and convenience stores nationally. The Company’s broad product portfolio, born from MamaMancini’s rich history in Italian foods, now consists of a variety of high quality, fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods to address the needs of both our consumers and retailers. Our vision is to become a one-stop-shop deli solutions platform, leveraging vertical integration and a diverse family of brands to offer a wide array of prepared foods to meet the changing demands of the modern consumer. For more information, please visit https://mamascreations.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include information about management’s view of the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including future business opportunities or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “may,” “believe,” “future,” “plan” or “planned,” “will” or “should,” “expect,” “anticipates,” “eventually” or “projected.” You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Certain of these risk factors and others are included in documents the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2023, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

MAMA@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

