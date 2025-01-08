Siebert Financial Corp. Launches Capital Markets Group

Siebert appoints established Wall Street executive Randy Billhardt as Head of Capital Markets Group division to enter Institutional Markets and amplify Retail Growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) today announced the launch of its new Capital Markets Group, a significant step in the company’s strategic expansion into institutional markets, further enhancing its retail growth. Randy Billhardt, a seasoned Wall Street executive with more than 30 years of experience, including leadership roles at B. Riley Financial, will lead the division as Head of Capital Markets Group.

Billhardt brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record in capital markets, making him an ideal leader to drive this transformative initiative. He has been delivering remarkable results in capital markets for more than 15 years and is an established leader and partner in unsecured notes and preferred stock issuance.

Billhardt’s product expertise and execution capabilities have enabled his team to book more than 50 debt offerings, raising more than $4 billion for renowned firms such as Atlanticus, Xoma, Harrow, B&W and Alta Group. Under his leadership, the Capital Markets Group will focus on leveraging Siebert’s robust retail distribution network to deliver innovative financial products, strengthen institutional capabilities and enhance value for both clients and shareholders.

“This is an exciting milestone for Siebert. We couldn’t ask for better talent than Randy,” said John Gebbia Senior, CEO of Siebert Financial. “His understanding of the institutional landscape combined with his leadership acumen puts us in a great position to unlock tremendous growth opportunities and better serve our clients. Given his expertise you can expect Siebert to enhance our offerings with things like IPO underwriting, participating in secondary offerings and offering baby bonds.”

“I’m honored to join a reputable Wall Street firm at this pivotal moment. The launch of the Capital Markets Group reflects Siebert’s forward-thinking strategy, and I’m thrilled to lead this effort to expand our institutional platform and deliver exceptional value to our clients,” said Mr. Billhardt. “I look forward to focusing on the newly launched Capital Markets Group while continuing to help issuers raise capital by leveraging our retail distribution and At-the-Mkt (ATM) capabilities.”

The launch of the Capital Markets Group aligns with Siebert’s ongoing commitment to innovation and client success following its expansion in 2024. This initiative underscores the firm’s mission to create financial solutions that empower individuals, institutions and brokers to thrive in today’s dynamic markets.

About Siebert Financial Corp.

Siebert is a diversified financial services company and has been a member of the NYSE since 1967 when Muriel Siebert became the first woman to own a seat on the NYSE and the first to head one of its member firms.

Siebert operates through its subsidiaries Muriel Siebert & Co., LLC, Siebert AdvisorNXT, LLC, Park Wilshire Companies, Inc., RISE Financial Services, LLC, Siebert Technologies, LLC and StockCross Digital Solutions, Ltd, and Gebbia Entertainment LLC. Through these entities, Siebert provides a full range of brokerage and financial advisory services including securities brokerage, investment advisory and insurance offerings, securities lending, and corporate stock plan administration solutions in addition to entertainment and media productions. For over 55 years, Siebert has been a company that values its clients, shareholders, and employees. More information is available at www.siebert.com.

