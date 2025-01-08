Silo Pharma Awarded US Patent for Groundbreaking PTSD Treatment and Prepares for SPC-15 Clinical Trial

SARASOTA, FL, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) (“Silo” or the “Company”), a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel formulations and drug delivery systems for traditional therapeutics and psychedelic treatments, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued a Notice of Allowance for patent application 17/954,864 for “Pharmacological Prophylactics Against Stress-Induced Affective Disorders in Females.” Following receipt of the Notice of Allowance, Silo filed the final issue paperwork, paid the issue fees, and expects formal issuance of the patent in the next 90 days

The patent, when formally approved, will reinforce protection for Silo’s lead asset, SPC-15, an intranasal treatment targeting post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The patent includes newly added claims to U.S. Patent 11,491,120, which was issued to Silo in February 2023.

“We are pleased to kick off 2025 with this expected addition to our intellectual property portfolio. The approval of this patent broadens protection for SPC-15 and expands our technology rights,” said Eric Weisblum, CEO of Silo.

Silo holds an exclusive license agreement with Columbia University to further develop, manufacture, and commercialize SPC-15 globally. Through the agreement, Silo acquired extensive issued patents and pending IP patent applications for SPC-15 technology.

About SPC-15

SPC-15 is a serotonin 5-HT4 receptor agonist designed to treat stress-induced disorders such as PTSD and anxiety. Delivered via an intranasal formulation, SPC-15 may qualify for the FDA’s streamlined 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway, potentially accelerating its approval process. Currently, Silo Pharma is collaborating with Columbia University on preclinical studies and holds exclusive rights to develop and commercialize SPC-15 globally.

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics that address underserved conditions including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain conditions, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Silo focuses on developing traditional therapies and psychedelic treatments in novel formulations and drug delivery systems. The Company’s lead program, SPC-15, is an intranasal treatment targeting PTSD and stress-induced anxiety disorders. SP-26 is a time-release ketamine-loaded implant for fibromyalgia and chronic pain relief. Silo’s two preclinical programs are SPC-14, an intranasal compound for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and SPU-16, a CNS-homing peptide targeting multiple sclerosis (MS). Silo’s research and development programs are conducted through collaborations with universities and independent laboratories. For more information, visit www.silopharma.com and connect on social media at LinkedIn , X , and Facebook .

Forward-Looking Statements



This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified using words “could”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “continue”, “predict”, “potential”, and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of Silo Pharma, Inc. (“Silo” or “the Company”) to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including changes to anticipated sources of revenues, future economic and competitive conditions, difficulties in developing the Company’s technology platforms, retaining and expanding the Company’s customer base, fluctuations in consumer spending on the Company’s products and other factors. Accordingly, although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company disclaims any obligations to publicly update or release any revisions to the forward-looking information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

Contact



800-705-0120

investors@silopharma.com

