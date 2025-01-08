Northeast Rehabilitation Hospital Network Data Breach Alert: Issued by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR CONTACT INFORMATION

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP, a preeminent national consumer rights law firm, is investigating claims on behalf of patients who have been impacted by the Northeast Rehabilitation Hospital Network (“Northeast”) data breach.

Northeast, headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, announced that the personal information of patients may have been stolen as part of a recent data breach involving their systems.

Northeast is notifying affected people that their personal information, including names, contact information, Social Security numbers, patient identification numbers, medical record numbers, medical information, treatment information, diagnosis information, health insurance information, driver’s license/stated identification numbers, financial account information, and dates of birth, may have been stolen.

If you have received a recent notice of the data breach and have experienced recent concerning activity, it is possible that your personal information was compromised and is being offered for sale on the dark web.

If you wish to discuss this data breach incident, or if you have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this matter, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at gstone@whafh.com, or visit our website.

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has experience in the prosecution of consumer rights litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas and offices in New York, Chicago, Nashville, and San Diego. Courts have repeatedly recognized the reputation and expertise of this firm and have appointed it to major positions in complex consolidated litigation.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Carl Malmstrom, Esq., Of Counsel

Email: gstone@whafh.com or malmstrom@whafh.com

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Legal Disclaimer:

