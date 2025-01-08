AerWave Completes First-in-Human Study to Advance Disease-Modifying Ultrasound-Based Therapy for COPD and Asthma

- Company has also raised $12 million in funding led by Lucius Partners

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AerWave Medical, a leader in ultrasound-based interventional pulmonary solutions, today announced the successful completion of its first-in-human (FIH) feasibility study of its disease-modifying ultrasound lung denervation therapy for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma.

The first-in-human study, conducted in five patients demonstrated the feasibility and procedural efficiency of AerWave’s ultrasound platform, which simplifies and enhances lung denervation by eliminating the need for fluoroscopic guidance, esophageal marker balloons, and multiple catheter exchanges. By delivering precise circumferential ablation in a single energy application, AerWave’s approach aims to reduce airway smooth muscle constriction, addressing the underlying drivers of disease rather than merely managing symptoms.

“This first-in-human study underscores the transformative potential of AerWave’s technology to redefine the treatment paradigm for COPD and asthma,” said study investigator Dr. David Tchkonia, an interventional pulmonologist and Member of the European and World Associations for Bronchology and Interventional Pulmonology, Member of the Georgian Respiratory and Endoscopy Associations. “For the first time, we’ve demonstrated that our ultrasound-based denervation performed in lobar bronchi can achieve precise nerve ablation efficiently, and reproducibly without the risk of gastroesophageal or cardiac complications.”

“The successful completion of our FIH trial and the accompanying funding are significant milestones for our team,” said Patrick Gallagher, CEO, Aerwave Medical. “Our technology addresses some of the most pressing challenges in respiratory care, and offers a scalable, disease-modifying solution with the potential to improve patient outcomes.”

Lung denervation has emerged as a promising interventional solution, with radiofrequency-based technologies demonstrating proof of concept but face limitations in procedural complexity, safety, and efficacy. AerWave’s ultrasound platform delivers precise treatment in one simple targeted ablation procedure while avoiding sensitive areas like peri esophageal nerves. This is also a shorter procedure with a single-shot circumferential approach, eliminating fluoroscopy and ancillary devices, with a universal catheter design suitable for diverse airway anatomies.

Asthma and COPD are among the most prevalent chronic diseases globally, affecting over 600 million people. Despite advances in pharmacologic therapies, a significant proportion of patients experience suboptimal control, leading to high healthcare utilization and diminished quality of life. Approximately six million U.S. patients are resistant to drug therapies.

AerWave’s platform extends beyond lung denervation to include conformal lung tumor ablation (LTA) and lung volume reduction (LVR). Leveraging ultrasound’s unique ability to apply energy precisely and avoid collateral damage, these applications open additional indications. Conformal lung tumor ablation spares healthy tissue while providing expanded lesion sizes through pulsed operation. Lung volume reduction with ultrasound provides a non-surgical alternative to valves or coils, reducing emphysematous tissue volume via localized fibrotic reactions.

“Our approach represents a paradigm shift in interventional pulmonology,” said Reinhard Warnking, Chief Technology Officer, Aerwave Medical. “By harnessing the advantages of ultrasound energy over heat conducting approaches, we address longstanding challenges in treating airway diseases. Our technology enables targeted interventions that minimize the potential for collateral damage while enhancing procedural efficiency and efficacy. These advancements hold immense promise not only for asthma and COPD but also for emerging applications like lung tumor ablation and lung volume reduction, demonstrating the potential to redefine standards of care in pulmonary medicine.”

To accelerate its mission, AerWave is actively seeking strategic partnerships to advance the development and clinical validation of its lung denervation technology.

AerWave Medical is a medical device company pioneering ultrasound-based therapies for respiratory diseases. With its advanced therapeutic platform, AerWave is transforming the landscape of interventional pulmonology to address unmet medical needs in COPD, asthma, and other diseases. For more information, visit https://aerwavemed.com.

