PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC) Named 8th Largest US Podcast Publisher by Podtrac for December 2024; Renews Flagship Podcasts with Adam Carolla, Brendan Schaub and Kaitlyn Bristowe

Carolla, Schaub and Bristowe Combine to Deliver Nearly 1 Billion All Time Downloads

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC), a leading publisher and podcast sales network, announced today that it was ranked as the 8th most prolific podcast publisher and network in the United States for December 2024, according to Podtrac, the podcasting industry leader in measurement and analytics. This year-end achievement marks a significant improvement from November 2024 13th position, representing PodcastOne’s highest ranking for the calendar year and a testament to its growing influence in the industry.

PodcastOne also announced today the renewal of podcasts with some of the most influential voices in the industry, including Podcast Hall of Fame member and comedian Adam Carolla, comedian and retired UFC star Brendan Schaub, and television star and entrepreneur Kaitlyn Bristowe. These agreements extend PodcastOne’s sales and distribution of top-performing shows such as The Adam Carolla Show, The Adam and Dr. Drew Show, The Schaub Show, The Fighter and The Kid, The Golden Hour, and Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, a cultural touchstone in podcasting. This follows the recent renewal of the PodcastOne staple, LadyGang, further solidifying PodcastOne’s commitment to delivering high-quality content from leading voices in the space.

"We are thrilled to continue our robust relationships with Adam, Brendan, and Kaitlyn,” said Kit Gray, President of PodcastOne. “The incredible fandoms they’ve built underscore the appeal of authentic and entertaining audio content. Each one of their shows brings something unique for our advertising partners and listeners. We are excited to collaborate on delivering even more compelling podcasts that resonate deeply with listeners.”

As part of the renewal, these podcasting heavyweights will continue to bring their signature style and unmatched content to their legions of cross genre fans creating exciting new content, exclusive partnerships, and opportunities for listener interaction. The following shows have been renewed:

The Adam Carolla Show - Debuted in 2009, The Adam Carolla Show features unfiltered humor, sharp insights, and candid takes on pop culture and everyday life. Adam delivers four days of uncensored comedy, in-depth interviews, and his signature rants. Each episode features a wide range of guests from Hollywood icons to cultural commentators joining Adam for engaging conversations and a front-row seat to his unparalleled wit.

The Adam and Dr. Drew Show - Adam Carolla & Dr. Drew Pinsky reunite the partnership that made Loveline a wild success and cultural touchstone. In each episode Adam and Drew take uncensored, nothing-off-limits, calls about sex, drug, medical and relationship issues. Dr. Drew brings the medicine while Adam's comedy and rants are the spoonful of sugar to make it go down.

The Schaub Show - Launched in 2018, The Schaub Show features UFC fighter-turned-comedian Brendan Schaub offering an unfiltered take on the world of sports, comedy, and pop culture. With its blend of humor, irreverence, and candid conversations, Schaub has cultivated a massive following and remains one of the most talked-about voices in the podcasting world.

The Fighter & The Kid - The Fighter & The Kid is a weekly podcast hosted by comedian and former professional UFC fighter Brendan Schaub. Each week, Schaub is joined in the studio with a guest co-host. TFATK is uncut and unedited, and sometimes it's just ridiculous.

Golden Hour - The alums crew from King, Sting, and Wing, relaunch as Golden Hour, diving into all manner of cultural and social topics weekly, providing a straight-up roast session built around engagement with long-time fans of the show. Headline comedians Chris D'Elia and Erik Griffin join Brendan Schaub and top-tier comedian guest appearances weekly.

Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe - Premiering in 2018, Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Off the Vine podcast brings a refreshing take on all things reality television, relationships, and self-discovery. Kaitlyn is creating a space where girls (and gents) can feel empowered to be themselves... because there's more to life than Instagram, right? Kaitlyn isn't afraid to keep it real as she talks with her amazing guests! Get ready for lots of laughs, candid convo, taboo topics, unfiltered advice, and wine... lots of wine!

PodcastOne invites all interested investors and stakeholders to its upcoming virtual investor webinar:

Date: Thursday, January 16, 2025

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time

U.S. Dial-In (Toll Free): 877-407-0779

International Dial-In: 201-389-0914

Webcast Registration: PodcastOne, Inc. Virtual Investor Webcast

PodcastOne’s full roster of top ranked podcasts includes programming across genres such as news, comedy, true crime, sports and society and culture and includes shows such as The Jordan Harbinger Show, Barely Famous, Karma and Chaos, The Bitch Bible, LadyGang, Gals on the Go, The Prosecutors, Court Junkie, Cold Case Files, I Survived, and Varnamtown.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC) is a leading podcast platform that provides creators and advertisers with a full 360-degree solution in sales, marketing, public relations, production and distribution. PodcastOne has over 3.5 billion total downloads with a community of 200 top podcasters, including Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jordan Harbinger, LadyGang, A&E's Cold Case Files, and Varnamtown. PodcastOne has built a distribution network reaching over 1 billion listeners a month across all channels, including its majority shareholder, LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO), as well as Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Samsung and over 150 shows exclusively available in Tesla vehicles. PodcastOne is also the parent company of LaunchpadOne , an innovative self-serve platform developed to launch, host, distribute and monetize independent user-generated podcasts. For more information, visit www.podcastone.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and X at @podcastone.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “may,” “might,” “will,” “will likely result,” “would,” “should,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “continue,” “target” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: LiveOne’s reliance on its largest OEM customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; LiveOne’s and PodcastOne’s ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, merger, distribution or other transaction, the timing of the consummation of any such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to the consummation of any such event would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the consummation of any proposed financing, acquisition, merger, special dividend, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; PodcastOne’s ability to continue as a going concern; PodcastOne’s ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its listeners; PodcastOne identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; LiveOne’s intent to repurchase shares of its and/or PodcastOne’s common stock from time to time under LiveOne’s announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; LiveOne’s ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; PodcastOne successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management’s relationships with industry stakeholders; LiveOne’s ability to extend and/or refinance its indebtedness and/or repay its indebtedness when due; uncertain and unfavorable outcomes in legal proceedings and/or LiveOne’s ability to pay any amounts due in connection with any such legal proceedings; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of PodcastOne, LiveOne and/or LiveOne’s other subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in PodcastOne’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 1, 2024, PodcastOne’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024, filed with the SEC on November 14, 2024, and in PodcastOne’s other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and PodcastOne disclaims any obligation to update these statements, except as may be required by law. PodcastOne intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Press Contact :

310.246.4600

Susan@Guttmanpr.com

IR Contact:

Chris Donovan

914-352-5853

PODC@mzgroup.us

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.