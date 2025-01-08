Submit Release
Coherus Management to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus,” NASDAQ: CHRS) today announced that senior management will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 13, 2025, at 5:15 p.m. Pacific Time. The presentation and Q&A session will be accessible via Webcast through a link posted on the Investor Events Calendar section of the Coherus website: https://investors.coherus.com/events-presentations. This webcast will be available for replay until February 10, 2025.

Coherus Contact Information:
For Investors:
Jodi Sievers
VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
IR@coherus.com


