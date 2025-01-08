authID Receives Industry Luminary Classification in The Prism Project’s 2024 Biometric Digital Identity Flagship Report

authID’s deterministic biometric authentication products recognized for providing the highest level of proficiency in the Identity Proofing and Verification category

DENVER, COLORADO, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID® (Nasdaq: AUID), a leading provider of biometric identity verification and authentication solutions, today announced its recognition by The Prism Project in its 2024 Biometric Digital Identity Prism Flagship Report as an Identity Proofing and Verification Luminary and a driving force within the industry.

Published by Acuity Market Intelligence, the leading biometric digital identity research consultancy, the report highlights the critical role of biometrics in reducing fraud, improving operational efficiency, preserving privacy, and enhancing user experience in the era of digital transformation.

“We are extremely pleased to see authID receive the top rank in this year’s Biometric Identity Flagship Report, which includes evaluations of more than 130 vendors and organizations operating in the global digital identity ecosystem,” said Rhon Daguro, CEO of authID. “This report is the industry’s most comprehensive proprietary market analysis and receiving the highest level of proficiency within the Prism Project landscape framework is a testament to our team’s commitment to excellence in biometric authentication and identity verification.”

In addition to explaining the rapidly evolving biometric digital identity landscape, this flagship report highlights the global potential that biometric digital identity solutions offer enterprises of all industries.

“It’s clear that biometrics will play a major role in reducing fraud and enhancing user experience in the upcoming era of digital transformation,” said Maxine Most, founder of The Prism Project and Acuity Market Intelligence. “Our latest report serves as a roadmap for the biometric digital identity ecosystem and a valuable resource for decision-makers seeking to understand, evaluate, and implement biometric digital identity technology and solutions like those offered by authID that not only prevent fraud but improve operational efficiency and protect end-user privacy.”

The Prism Project in particular highlights authID’s capabilities across several key differentiators, including:

Growth & Resources : With a team of proven identity-industry veterans, authID is in a marked growth period and is quickly proving its capabilities as the go-to partner for customers interested in seamlessly integrating its Proof and Verified products into their daily user infrastructure.

: With a team of proven identity-industry veterans, authID is in a marked growth period and is quickly proving its capabilities as the go-to partner for customers interested in seamlessly integrating its Proof and Verified products into their daily user infrastructure. Proof Points: The Prism Project highlights authID’s support of customers including the American Board of Radiologists, ABM, and Beem, representing a wide range of identity use cases that deliver data privacy, compliance, and ease of use. “When digitization gets complicated, authID proves that truly secure identity can feel simple,” the report noted.

The Prism Project highlights authID’s support of customers including the American Board of Radiologists, ABM, and Beem, representing a wide range of identity use cases that deliver data privacy, compliance, and ease of use. “When digitization gets complicated, authID proves that truly secure identity can feel simple,” the report noted. Unique Positioning: With one-in-one-billion false-match accuracy, 700ms-verification speeds, and complete privacy protection, authID provides a holistic and adaptive platform that users can trust.

With one-in-one-billion false-match accuracy, 700ms-verification speeds, and complete privacy protection, authID provides a holistic and adaptive platform that users can trust. Proprietary Versus Integrated Biometrics and Document Authentication: The Prism Project highlights authID’s organic compliance protocols, which safeguard user biometrics and privacy: “From a customer perspective, they don’t have to lift a finger—compliance is just a natural part of using authID’s cutting edge facial biometrics technology.”

“With the global biometric digital identity industry estimated by the Prism Project to generate over $315 billion in aggregate revenue and biometric transactions expected to total 5.6 trillion from 2024 through 2028, we are extremely pleased to see authID ranked as one of the industry leaders who will usher in a new era in the adoption of secure, frictionless authentication solutions,” said Erick Soto, Chief Product Officer of authID. “As the industry continues to mature, our leadership position in deterministic solutions will help ensure that our Proof and Verified identification platform continues to set the standard in allowing enterprises to know who's behind the device for every digital interaction.”

About authID

authID® (Nasdaq: AUID) ensures enterprises “Know Who’s Behind the Device™” for every customer or employee login and transaction through its easy-to-integrate, patented, biometric identity platform. authID quickly and accurately verifies a user’s identity and eliminates any assumption of “who” is behind a device to prevent cybercriminals from compromising account openings or taking over accounts. Combining secure digital onboarding and biometric authentication and account recovery, with a fast, accurate, user-friendly experience, authID delivers biometric identity processing in 700ms. Binding a biometric root of trust for each user to their account, authID stops fraud at onboarding, detects and stops deepfakes, eliminates password risks and costs, and provides the fastest, frictionless, and the more accurate user identity experience demanded by today’s digital ecosystem. Contact us to discover how authID can help your organization secure your workforce or consumer applications against identity fraud, cyberattacks and account takeover.

About The Prism Project

The Prism Project (www.the-prism-project.com) is at the forefront of biometric and digital identity research and education. Created by Acuity Market Intelligence, it bridges the gap between identity technology experts and organizations seeking innovative solutions for digital transformation. Through industry collaboration and comprehensive research, The Prism Project empowers influencers and decision-makers to forge a secure, human-centric digital identity future.

About Acuity Market Intelligence

Acuity Market Intelligence (www.acuitymi.com) is a trusted research and strategic advisory firm specializing in biometrics, identity, and digital transformation. Known for delivering actionable insights and proprietary market forecasts, Acuity helps organizations navigate the rapidly evolving digital identity landscape with confidence and clarity.

