DiagnaMed and QIMC to Advance Hydrogen Production Technology at the Ville Marie Clean Natural Renewable Hydrogen Project

A Strategic collaboration to Accelerate Clean Natural Hydrogen Innovation

TORONTO, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (“DiagnaMed” or the “Company”) (CSE: DMED) (OTCQB: DGNMF), a leading innovator in hydrogen production technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) applications, is thrilled to announce a strategic collaboration with Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC, FSE: 7FJ, OTCQB: QIMCF) (“QIMC”). This partnership will deploy DiagnaMed’s pioneering technology, designed to accelerate the extraction of natural clean hydrogen, at QIMC’s Ville Marie Hydrogen Project in Québec.

Transforming the Clean Natural Hydrogen Energy Landscape

Fabio Chianelli, Chairman and CEO of DiagnaMed, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration:

“We are delighted to partner with QIMC on this ground-breaking initiative. By field-testing our novel hydrogen-producing technology at the Ville Marie Clean Natural Renewable Hydrogen Project, we are taking a significant step toward advancing clean energy solutions. This collaboration underscores DiagnaMed’s commitment to forging strategic alliances with energy innovators, enabling cost-effective, carbon-neutral hydrogen production that aligns with global sustainability goals.”

Driving Innovation Through Collaboration

John Karagiannidis, CEO of Québec Innovative Materials Corp., commented:

“We are thrilled to strategically collaborate with DiagnaMed on this transformative project. The Ville Marie Clean Natural Renewable Hydrogen Project represents a pivotal opportunity to integrate innovative technologies into sustainable energy production. By leveraging DiagnaMed’s cutting-edge hydrogen technology, we are strengthening our commitment to advancing clean energy solutions and positioning QIMC as a leader in the emerging natural hydrogen sector. This partnership is a testament to the potential of collaboration to drive impactful change and create long-term value for stakeholders.”

Revolutionizing Hydrogen Production

DiagnaMed’s cutting-edge hydrogen production technology represents a breakthrough in clean energy. Developed by Dr. Qingwang Yuan of the HOPE Group at Texas Tech University, the patented method (WO2023044149A1) combines hydraulic fracturing with electromagnetic wave heating to extract hydrogen from light oil, gas, and shale reservoirs, as well as ultramafic rock formations.

This technology offers unparalleled efficiency and sustainability, with potential hydrogen production costs as low as $0.86 per kilogram. The method aligns with the U.S. Department of Energy’s “Hydrogen Energy Earthshot” initiative to achieve $1/kg hydrogen production by 2031.

By reusing existing oil and gas infrastructure, it delivers a competitive advantage, positioning DiagnaMed and QIMC at the forefront of the clean natural hydrogen revolution.

In exchange for the collaboration, QIMC will receive 2,000,000 shares of DMED.

About Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (QIMC)

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. is a forward-thinking exploration and development company committed to harnessing Canada’s abundant natural resources responsibly. With a focus on natural hydrogen and high-grade silica deposits, QIMC is driving innovation to support the AI-powered, carbon-neutral economy. Through environmental stewardship and cutting-edge extraction technologies, QIMC is dedicated to advancing sustainable energy solutions and shaping a greener future.

For more information on QIMC’s Ville Marie Clean Natural Renewable Hydrogen Project, visit https://qimaterials.com/ville-marie.

About DiagnaMed

DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (CSE: DMED) (OTCQB: DGNMF) is a leading innovator in hydrogen production technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) applications. Visit DiagnaMed.com.

For more information, please contact:

Fabio Chianelli

Chairman and CEO

DiagnaMed Holdings Corp.

Tel: 416-800-2684

Email: info@diagnamed.com

Website: www.diagnamed.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as “will”, “may”, “expect”, “could”, “can”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “believe”, “projected”, “aims”, and “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption “Risk Factors” in Company’s management’s discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2024 (“MD&A”), dated August 22, 2024, which is available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state, province, territory or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state, province, territory or jurisdiction.

Legal Disclaimer:

