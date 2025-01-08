KBS Builders Wins $3.2 Million Contract for Multifamily Construction Project in Maine

SOUTH PARIS, Maine, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBS Builders, Inc. (“KBS” or the “Company”), the leading modular manufacturer in New England, announced it has signed a $3.2 million contract to manufacture 40 modules for the construction of five 4-unit multifamily townhouse condominiums in Lincoln County, Maine. Production at the Company is expected to commence later this month, with delivery to be completed in the second quarter of 2025.

The diversity of KBS’ expertise in modular manufacturing for the commercial construction market spans from workforce housing to college dormitories, to affordable and multifamily projects, allowing commercial builders to complete high-quality custom work, both on time and on budget. With headquarters in South Paris, Maine, KBS is also geographically well-positioned to help the region tackle ongoing housing shortages with affordable construction.

Thatcher Butcher, President of KBS, noted, “This new multi-million-dollar contract win is an indication of the high-quality, superior craftsmanship, and innovative design capabilities our team offers to homebuilders for residential and commercial projects throughout the New England area. Especially critical, and the key driver of our selection for this project, is our ability to perform on an accelerated timeline as compared to onsite builders. Partnering with KBS offers developers the ability to complete the project months ahead of schedule at competitive cost. We are proud of our 20-year track record of offering durable and energy-efficient modular structures for the New England community.”

About KBS Builders, Inc.

KBS designs and manufactures modular structures with a commitment to residential housing, net-zero design, commercial, and mixed-use buildings. KBS works hand-in-hand with developers, general contractors, architects, and builders to customize and produce the exact type of modular structure they are seeking. The Company’s main office and factory are located in South Paris, Maine, while a second factory is located a short distance away in Oxford, Maine. To learn more about KBS, please visit kbsbuildersinc.com.

For more information, contact:

KBS Builders, Inc.

Matthew Sullivan

VP, Business Development

617-820-3677

msullivan@kbs-homes.com

