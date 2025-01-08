Submit Release
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

WILMINGTON, N.C., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: LOB) today announced that it will report its fourth quarter 2024 financial results after U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, January 22, 2025.

In conjunction with this announcement, Live Oak will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results and business outlook on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The call will be accessible by telephone and webcast using Conference ID: 33467. A supplementary slide presentation will be posted to the website prior to the event, and a replay will be available for 12 months following the event.

The conference call details are as follows:

Live Telephone Dial-In
U.S.: 800.549.8228
International: +1 289.819.1520
Pass Code: None Required

Live Webcast Log-In
Webcast Link: investor.liveoakbank.com
Registration: Name and Email Required
Multi-Factor Code: Provided After Registration

About Live Oak Bancshares
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: LOB) is a financial holding company and parent company of Live Oak Bank. Live Oak Bancshares and its subsidiaries partner with businesses that share a groundbreaking focus on service and technology to redefine banking. To learn more, visit liveoakbank.com

Contacts:
Walter J. Phifer | CFO
910.202.6929

Claire Parker | Investor Relations
910.597.1592


