Bonaccord Capital Partners Announces Fund II Final Close at $1.6 Billion

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonaccord Capital Partners (“Bonaccord”), a private equity business focused on providing growth capital and strategic support to middle-market private markets sponsors, today announced the final close of its second GP Stakes fund, Bonaccord Capital Partners II (“BCP II” or the “Fund”), with $1.6 billion in total commitments. The Fund closed at its revised hard cap and above its target of $1.25B, having grown by 117% compared to its predecessor fund Bonaccord Capital Partners I (“BCP I”), a 2021 vintage that closed with $738.95 million. Amidst growth in fund size, Bonaccord has maintained a consistent focus on investing in exceptional mid-market private markets sponsors. With the close of BCP II, Bonaccord now has approximately $5.0 billion in assets under management.

BCP II received significant support from existing investors, with BCP I LPs having increased their aggregate commitment by 17% vs. prior fund commitments. The Fund has a diverse LP base, including 66 investors across 4 continents and 14 countries, and experienced meaningful growth in investor count across important geographies including the Middle East, Asia, and Latin America. BCP II also substantially increased investor count across growth segments including wealth and insurance.

“The closing of Bonaccord Capital Partners II is a testament to the exceptional caliber of our partner sponsors, and we are grateful to share a vision of long-term growth and partnership with all of them,” said Ajay Chitkara, Managing Partner at Bonaccord. “We thank our investors for the confidence they have placed in us to execute our investment strategy, and we will continually endeavor to achieve ongoing success for all Bonaccord stakeholders.”

To-date, Bonaccord has invested $2.6B across 15 investments, including $1.0B of co-investment. BCP II will continue Bonaccord’s middle-market GP stakes strategy, partnering with exceptional middle-market private markets sponsors across private equity, private credit, real estate and real assets with the mission of supporting them to reach their potential and establish enduring institutions. BCP II is approximately 60% invested to-date and has completed 8 investments in Park Square Capital, Trivest Partners, Shamrock Capital, VMG Partners, Synova Capital, Revelstoke Capital Partners, Kayne Anderson Private Credit, and Lead Edge Capital. Bonaccord is continuing to invest in team and corporate resources to support this larger fund and anticipated future initiatives.

Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP served as fund counsel.

About Bonaccord Capital Partners

Bonaccord Capital Partners ("Bonaccord") is a private equity business focused on providing growth capital and strategic support to exceptional mid-market private markets sponsors spanning private equity, private credit, and real estate and real assets. By leveraging its strategic relationships, institutional capabilities, and strategic development expertise, Bonaccord seeks to support transformative initiatives and portfolio objectives that help its partner sponsors reach their potential and establish enduring institutions. Bonaccord is a part of P10, Inc. (NYSE: PX), a leading multi-asset class private markets solutions provider in the alternative asset management industry. For more information, please visit www.bonaccordcapital.com .

Contact:

Investor Relations:

Sophia Kolodzinski

Sophia.kolodzinski@bonaccordcapital.com

info@bonaccordcapital.com

Media Relations:

Prosek Partners

Pro-bonaccord@prosek.com

