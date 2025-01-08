ManTech Names Joseph Zuliani Vice President of New Mission Readiness & Enablement Practice

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech, a leading provider of AI and mission-focused technology solutions, has named Joseph Zuliani as Vice President of the company’s new Mission Readiness & Enablement Practice.

“Joe is the perfect combination of mission expertise with high-tech know-how," said Joseph Cubba, ManTech Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer. “He has spent over three decades rapidly deploying cutting-edge technology capabilities within the DoD, Intelligence and Special Operations Forces (SOF) communities.”

Zuliani will lead the newly established Practice to accelerate client missions through the application of advanced analytical methods and cutting-edge technologies, powered by company experts in AI, Cognitive Cyber, Intelligent Engineering and Digital Transformation.

Zuliani joins ManTech from Accenture Federal Services, where he worked as a Managing Director and Technical Account Leader. Prior to that, he served as Vice President of Novetta’s SOF Division.

A veteran with more than 22 years of service in the U.S. Navy, Zuliani holds a Master of Science degree from the University of Maryland.

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. Defense, Intelligence and Federal Civilian agencies. In business for more than 55 years, we are a leading provider of AI solutions that power full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, high-end engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com.

