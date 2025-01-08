Liquidia Corporation to Present at 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA) announced today that Dr. Roger Jeffs, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, beginning at approximately 9:45 a.m. Pacific Time (12:45 p.m. Eastern Time) at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco, California.

Access to a live, audio-only webcast will be available on the “Investors” page of Liquidia’s website at https://liquidia.com/investors/events-and-presentations. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be archived on the company's website for at least 30 days.

About Liquidia Corporation

Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for patients with rare cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s current focus spans the development and commercialization of products in pulmonary hypertension and other applications of its proprietary PRINT® Technology. PRINT enabled the creation of Liquidia’s lead candidate, YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation powder, an investigational drug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD). The company is also developing L606, an investigational sustained-release formulation of treprostinil administered twice-daily with a next-generation nebulizer, and currently markets generic Treprostinil Injection for the treatment of PAH. To learn more about Liquidia, please visit www.liquidia.com.

Contact Information



Investors:

Jason Adair

Chief Business Officer

919.328.4400

jason.adair@liquidia.com

Media:

Patrick Wallace

919.328.4383

patrick.wallace@liquidia.com

