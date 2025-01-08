Levis JCC’s 2025 Judy Levis Krug Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival Set for February 8-22 in Delray Beach, Florida

Judy Levis Krug and Steve Clarfield Marisa Baker, Yiscah Smith and Matthew Baker

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Adolph & Rose Levis JCC (Levis JCC) is proud to present the 2025 Judy Levis Krug Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival (JLKBRJFF) Feb. 8 – 22, at Movies of Delray. The two-week festival will feature more than 30 Israeli and Jewish-themed feature films, shorts, documentaries and comedies from around the world. Boca Raton’s original Jewish film festival, now in its ninth year, offers entertaining, inspiring and thought-provoking stories, community connection, and the unique opportunity to learn from filmmakers, producers, actors and directors at screenings and special events throughout the Festival.Viewed by more than 3,000 film enthusiasts in 2024, the JLKBRJFF is the premiere destination for Jewish and international films, carefully cultivating a variety of film genres ranging from comedies and love stories to political and historical dramas."I am so proud of our festival, which is a respected space for cultural enrichment and really excels at bringing our community together through the universal language of film," said Evan Foster, Manager of the Levis JCC Judy Levis Krug Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival. "By presenting a variety of films that offer diverse perspectives, we are able to spark conversations that enrich our collective understanding of each other and the world around us."The 2025 JLKBRFF lineup captures the depth and diversity of Jewish and human experiences. From poignant dramas like "Bliss," which delves into the complexities of marriage, to powerful documentaries like "Elie Wiesel: Soul on Fire," which provides a unique biographical insight into one of the most revered voices in the Holocaust remembrance movement, the festival offers a profound exploration of resilience, identity, and history.The festival also delves into the realms of music and personal legacies with "Janis Ian: Breaking Silence," which chronicles the turbulent and inspiring life of singer-songwriter Janis Ian, and "Beethoven’s Nine," which intertwines the history of Beethoven's Ninth Symphony with contemporary global events. Meanwhile, the Festival’s lighter films include "31 Candles," a quirky and heartfelt story about late-life bar mitzvahs and personal rediscovery set against the backdrop of New York City.This extensive mix not only entertains but also educates and inspires dialogue on significant historical events and personal stories, showcasing the Festival's commitment to fostering a deeper understanding of Jewish life across times and territories.“We take great pride in being Boca Raton's original Jewish film festival," said Adolph & Rose Levis Jewish Community Center's Grand Benefactor Judy Levis Krug. "Each year, our goal is to present new stories that resonate with our audiences, reflecting both the historical depth and the vibrant spirit of Jewish culture.”Cultural arts programming demand remains strong throughout the year with the Emily & Neil Kishter Year-Round Film Programs including Featured Films, Movie Club and two popular film series—the Sunday Morning Israeli Film Series and Fascinating Sephardim: A Film Series, presented in partnership with The Sephardi Federation Palm Beach County. These programs provide continuous opportunities for cultural engagement and learning beyond the festival itself.For more information on dates, films, festival pass packages and individual ticket purchases, visit https://levisjcc.org/filmfestival or contact Evan Foster at evanf@levisjcc.org. Individual tickets are $14. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. The Levis JCC is located at 21050 95th Avenue S., Boca Raton. Movies of Delray is located at 7421 W. Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach.About the Judy Levis Krug Boca Raton Jewish Film FestivalThe mission of the Judy Levis Krug Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival is to provide the newest, most stimulating and thought-provoking films that encourage audiences to expand their awareness and understanding of the Jewish world and engage in dialogue to explore the many diverse perspectives portrayed by the films presented.About the Adolph & Rose Levis Jewish Community CenterThe Adolph & Rose Levis Jewish Community Center promotes and enhances Jewish culture, heritage, and values through educational, spiritual, social, wellness and recreational programs for individuals of all ages. With a preschool, summer camp, family activities, athletics, cultural arts, adult enrichment, and special needs programming, as well as a Resale Boutique, the Levis JCC offers something for everyone.

