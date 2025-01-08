Orthopedic Software Market to Reach USD 726.92 Billion by 2032 – SNS Insider

Orthopedic Software Market

Orthopedic Software Market Growth is Driven by Technological Advancements and Rising Demand for Precision Healthcare Solutions.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to SNS Insider, The Orthopedic Software Market size was estimated at USD 399.45 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 726.92 million by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.91% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.Orthopedic Software Market Poised for Transformation Amid Rising Demand and Technological AdvancementsThe rising prevalence of orthopedic diseases like osteoarthritis, and spinal injuries, among others, and the need for advanced treatment and diagnostic solutions are some of the factors driving the orthopedic software market. AI and ML, in particular, are enhancing the precision of diagnostics, surgical planning, and the quality of patient outcomes. Collaborations with technology partners, like Zimmer Biomet's recent partnership with RevelAi Health in June 2024, are working to create AI-enabled solutions for osteoarthritis management. For instance, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons has an OrthoPitch Technology Competition that’s moving the needle in preoperative planning and digital templating. Orthofix's merger with SeaSpine has resulted in mergers and acquisitions that are facilitating market consolidation, geographical expansion, and technological development to sustain growth as per the changing needs of healthcare.Market AnalysisThe orthopedic software market is experiencing substantial growth, driven by the rising prevalence of orthopedic disorders like osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, and spinal injuries, fueled by aging populations and sedentary lifestyles. Additionally, an increase in sports injuries and trauma cases is boosting demand for advanced orthopedic solutions. Technological innovations, such as AI-powered imaging, 3D imaging, virtual simulations, and robotic-assisted surgery, are transforming diagnostic accuracy and treatment planning. Orthopedic HER segment dominated the market with a market share of 25% in 2023. This is because it is widely adopted in clinical settings where it provides specific information on the orthopedic conditions of patients. Orthopedic EHR systems allow for customized patient education materials, prescriptions, referral letters, and treatment plans that are tailored to specific disorders. These features drive EHR adoption, enhancing operational efficiency and patient engagement. For example, in May 2024, Atlantis Orthopedics in Florida implemented eClinicalWorks' cloud EHR and healow patient engagement solutions to streamline workflows and enhance patient interactions.The digital templating and preoperative planning segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth is driven by advancements in medical imaging technology and the increasing demand for precision in surgical outcomes. These solutions provide customizable templates and detailed anatomical visualizations, enhancing surgical accuracy and efficiency. For instance, in May 2023, Formus Labs received U.S. The FDA cleared Formus Hip, the first radiological automated image processing software for hip replacement preoperative planning.By Mode of DeliveryThe web/cloud-based software segment dominated the market with a market share of 85% in 2023 and is expected to grow rapidly. These features drive EHR adoption, enhancing operational efficiency and patient engagement. For example, in May 2024, Atlantis Orthopedics in Florida implemented eClinicalWorks' cloud EHR and healow patient engagement solutions to streamline workflows and enhance patient interactions.The digital templating and preoperative planning segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth is driven by advancements in medical imaging technology and the increasing demand for precision in surgical outcomes. These solutions provide customizable templates and detailed anatomical visualizations, enhancing surgical accuracy and efficiency. For instance, in May 2023, Formus Labs received U.S. The FDA cleared Formus Hip, the first radiological automated image processing software for hip replacement preoperative planning.By Mode of DeliveryThe web/cloud-based software segment dominated the market with a market share of 85% in 2023 and is expected to grow rapidly. Its advantages, such as remote access to patient data, cost savings, scalability, and data consolidation, make it a preferred choice. The increasing consolidation of healthcare facilities and the need for integrated data management solutions further drive this segment's growth. Key Market SegmentsBy Type of Product• Orthopedic Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS)• Digital templating/Pre-operative Planning software• Orthopedic Electronic health records• Orthopedic Revenue Cycle Management (RCM)• Orthopedic Practice managementBy Mode of Delivery• On-premises software• Cloud-based softwareBy Application• Joint Replacement• Pediatric Assessment• Fracture ManagementBy End Users• Hospitals• Ambulatory Care centersRegional DevelopmentsNorth America dominated the market with a market share of 44% in 2023. North America has gained popularity in orthopedic software as the region possesses superior technology for eHealth and mHealth coupled with advanced visualization systems. Preferences for minimally invasive procedures combined with favorable reimbursement scenarios boost this region's market growth.The Asia Pacific region is poised to grow the fastest with a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. In the Asian continent, the governments and healthcare providers in India, China, and Japan are working to contain medical costs and improve population health. Initiatives by Digital India Care are driving the adoption of healthcare IT solutions, including orthopedic software. Japan's aged population and strong presence of orthopedic disease cases also give regional growth momentum, while the governmental value-based emphasis on outpatient care boosts the growth further.Recent Developments• December 2024 – GE HealthCare has launched Sonic DL for 3Dii, the latest innovation in its effortless imaging portfolio. This cutting-edge technology is designed to significantly accelerate MRI scans across a wide variety of clinical applications.• November 2023: OPIE Software partnered with Professional Orthopedic Products (P.O.P.) to streamline the ordering process for orthotic devices in Canadian facilities. This collaboration enables users to access P.O.P.'s digital catalog, place orders, and receive confirmations efficiently through the OPIE Inventory and Purchasing portal. 