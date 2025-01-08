JAKARTA, Indonesia, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Garden of Europe campaign, co-financed by the European Union, is actively following EU guidelines and exploring sustainable packaging solutions for European kiwis and apples. Aligned with the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and the EU’s environmental goals, this initiative reflects an ongoing commitment to balancing sustainability, product quality, and consumer needs.

Addressing the Packaging Challenge

Packaging has been a longstanding and complex topic within the European Union. While eco-friendly and bio-based options align with sustainability goals, they pose significant challenges such as high costs and reduced shelf life for products in stores. Non-plastic alternatives, though environmentally promising, often struggle to ensure product freshness and durability.

At present, specific types of packaging used for apples and kiwis have not been fully detailed. The campaign instead highlights the importance of transparency in the discussion around packaging materials, recognizing the need for scalable solutions that align with sustainability goals while maintaining product quality.

Exploring Future Options

The Garden of Europe campaign recognizes that sustainable packaging remains a work in progress. European kiwi and apple producers are focused on:

Aligning with EU guidelines: All packaging solutions under consideration adhere to the strict environmental policies set by the European Union.



Researching new materials: Ongoing research explores biodegradable, compostable, and recyclable options that balance eco-friendliness with product protection.



Ensuring shelf life: Maintaining the quality and freshness of kiwis and apples while exploring sustainable alternatives is a top priority.

These efforts reflect the broader industry challenges but underscore the sector’s commitment to innovation and responsible development.

Transparency and Consumer Trust

It is important to highlight that current packaging solutions are under active exploration, and their adoption is subject to further development. The Garden of Europe campaign is committed to providing accurate information, ensuring that communication remains clear and aligned with ongoing industry advancements.

Consumer-Focused Packaging Design

In addition to sustainability, consumer appeal remains a central focus of packaging design. In the Garden of Europe campaign, through activities and contact with consumers in the target markets of India, Israel, and Indonesia, we collect the information necessary to create packaging that is not only environmentally friendly but also attractive and functional. Packaging can and should encourage consumers looking for high-quality, responsibly produced fruit to make informed choices. Including engaging visuals and consumer-focused messaging further diversifies communication and strengthens the message of sustainability.

A Journey of Innovation

The Garden of Europe campaign acknowledges that sustainable packaging is an evolving journey. While significant progress has been made, more work is needed to balance costs, logistics, and eco-friendly goals. European producers remain at the forefront of innovation, addressing these challenges step by step to achieve a greener future.

For more information about the Garden of Europe campaign and its ongoing initiatives, please visit www.appleandkiwi.eu .

Media Contact: Christianna Bouman christianna@bouman-exhibitions.com

