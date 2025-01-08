Airport Baggage Handling System Market 2025 Trends: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2032, Claims AMR

On the basis of airport class, the class A segment held the largest share in the airport baggage handling system market in 2022.

The airport baggage handling system market was valued at $9.5 billion in 2022, and is garner to reach $17.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2032.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Airport Baggage Handling System Market by Airport Class (Class A, Class B, and Class C), Service (Self-Service and Assisted Service), Type (Conveyors and Destination Coded Vehicles), and Technology (Barcode and RFID): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the airport baggage handling system market was valued at $9.5 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $17.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2032.Prime Determinants of GrowthExpansion in air travel worldwide leads to increased demand for efficient baggage handling systems to manage the flow of luggage through airports. Airports are constantly upgrading their infrastructure to enhance passenger experience and operational efficiency. Modernization projects often include investment in advanced baggage handling systems. Heightened security measures drive the adoption of baggage handling technologies capable of ensuring compliance with regulations while maintaining operational efficiency. Innovations such as automated sorting systems, RFID tracking, and artificial intelligence improve the speed, accuracy, and reliability of baggage handling, driving market growth. Passengers expect smooth transitions throughout their journey, including baggage handling. Airports invest in systems that minimize lost luggage and reduce wait times at baggage claim areas. Ukraine and Russia are significant producers of raw materials, components, and electronics used in automotive manufacturing. Any disruptions to production or transportation routes can lead to shortages of critical components, impacting the availability of climate control systems.Automotive manufacturing facilities in Ukraine or Russia may face disruptions or damage due to the conflict. If production facilities are affected, it can lead to delays in the production of vehicles and automotive components, including climate control systems.The class A segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodOn the basis of airport type, the class A segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global airport baggage handling system market revenue. This is attributed class A systems being ideal for busy airports with high passenger flow since they are designed to handle big volumes of baggage effectively. These technologies ensure smooth operations even during periods of high travel demand, processing and sorting hundreds of bags each hour. However, the class C segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.9% from 2023 to 2032, This is attributed to class B systems offering a balance between capacity and cost, making them attractive to medium-sized airports looking for efficient baggage handling solutions without the high investment associated with class A systems. The affordability of class B systems appeals to airports operating within constrained budgets.The assisted service segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodOn the basis of service, the assisted service segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global airport baggage handling system market revenue. This was attributed to assisted service solutions offering a balance between automation and manual labor, making them more cost-effective compared to fully automated systems (Class A) that require significant upfront investment. This affordability appeals to airports with budget constraints seeking efficient baggage handling solutions. However, the self-service segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.2% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to the fact that self-service baggage handling options give travelers more convenience and control over their belongings, making their trips more customized and effective. The option for travelers to self-check in and tag their own bags minimizes wait times and lessens reliance on airport employees.The conveyors segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodOn the basis of type, the conveyors segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global airport baggage handling system market revenue. This was due to conveyor systems being scalable and adaptable to different airport configurations, layouts, and operating needs. They can handle a variety of baggage kinds, such as checked baggage, carry-ons, and unique things such as fragile or enormous baggage. However, the destination-coded vehicles segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.8% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to advanced sensors and communication technologies being installed in destination coded vehicles allow for real-time tracking and monitoring of baggage movements. The entire baggage handling procedure is visible to and controlled by airport operators.The barcode segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodOn the basis of technology, the barcode segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global airport baggage handling system market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This was due to baggage processing at airport checkpoints, such as check-in, security screening, sorting, and loading, made effective and quick by barcode technology. Data entry by hand is minimized and processing times are shortened when barcode labels are scanned. However, the commercial platforms segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to RFID enabling automated and real-time tracking of baggage throughout its journey within the airport. RFID tags embedded in baggage contain unique identification codes that can be read by RFID readers at various checkpoints, reducing the need for manual scanning and improving operational efficiency.North America to maintain its dominance by 2032On the basis of region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global airport baggage handling system market revenue. This is attributed to the fact that airports in North America are equipped with modern infrastructure and facilities, including advanced baggage handling systems. Many airports have undergone significant renovations and expansions to accommodate growing passenger volumes and meet industry standards for efficiency and passenger experience. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2032. This growth is attributed to Asia-Pacific's airports expanding and modernizing extensively to handle an increase in travelers and boost productivity. This covers expenditures on automated systems to expedite luggage processing and cutting-edge baggage handling technologies.

Leading Market Players: -BEUMER GroupDaifuku Co. Ltd.Fives GroupG&S Airport ConveyorGlidepath Group LLCGrenzebach GroupLOGPLAN, LLCpteris global limitedSiemens AGvanderlande industries b.v.

