Seal Joins XT.COM: Where MEMEs Meet Advanced Blockchain Technology

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT.COM is pleased to introduce Seal (SEAL) to its trading platform, marking an exciting step for this innovative token. The SEAL/USDT trading pair is now live, giving users an opportunity to explore a project that blends blockchain technology with cultural creativity.

This listing emphasizes XT.COM’s focus on supporting projects that drive engagement and innovation in the blockchain space. By placing SEAL in the Main Zone (Memes), XT.COM highlights the token’s potential beyond its MEME origins.





What Is Seal?

Seal is the first token issued on the RGB++ protocol (the Bitcoin ecosystem) and is free to mint and fully circulating.Seal is the first meme supported on the Lightning Network (Fiber). Seal is also the platform token for seal2earn.xyz (https://seal2earn.xyz/). The Seal community has developed and deployed an AI agent (@seallivingonckb), and any user who chats with the AI agent on Twitter and successfully persuades it can receive its airdrop.

Features That Set SEAL Apart

Main Zone Approval: Securing a place in XT.COM’s Main Zone demonstrates SEAL’s capability to transcend the MEME category, offering substantial utility and engagement. Technological Backbone: SEAL utilizes the xUDT token standard on the CKB chain, providing advanced functionality and interoperability. Seal2Earn Ecosystem: The project integrates decentralized social networks to empower users, enabling them to create and earn in a collaborative environment. Community-Centric Approach: Seal thrives on fostering creativity and collaboration, encouraging its users to actively participate in shaping its ecosystem. Transparency and Accessibility: Seal’s listing on platforms like CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, alongside a detailed blockchain explorer, ensures open and trustworthy operations.



A Collaborative Opportunity

The partnership between XT.COM and SEAL is a strategic alignment of values. For SEAL, it opens doors to a global trading community, expanding its reach and enabling greater liquidity. For XT.COM, it provides an opportunity to diversify offerings by including a project that bridges entertainment with blockchain innovation.

By listing SEAL in the Main Zone (Memes), XT.COM underscores its role as a platform where creativity meets technology, offering traders a unique token with real potential.

Dive Into SEAL

Discover the possibilities of SEAL through the following resources:

About XT.COM

As a global leader in cryptocurrency exchange services, XT.COM supports over 40 million users worldwide. With trading options that include spot, margin, and futures, along with an extensive NFT marketplace, XT.COM is committed to fostering innovation in blockchain technology.

The inclusion of SEAL in the Main Zone (Memes) reflects XT.COM’s dedication to connecting users with meaningful and creative blockchain projects.

Trade SEAL Now

The SEAL/USDT trading pair is live and ready for trading. Whether you’re drawn to its MEME-inspired charm or its technological backbone, SEAL offers something for everyone.

Risk Advisory: Trading cryptocurrencies carries inherent risks. Trade responsibly and perform due diligence.

Explore SEAL on XT.COM and embrace the fusion of creativity and blockchain utility!

