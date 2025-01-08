Cloud Migration Services Market

Increase in need for business agility and rise in adoption of automation solutions are major factors expected to drive the market growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Witnessing 24.8% CAGR | The Cloud Migration Services Market Size Reach USD 515.83 Billion by 2027 ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The cloud migration services market size was valued at $88.46 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $515.83 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24.8% from 2020 to 2027.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 – 326 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5814 Rise in need for business agility & automation, ease in deployment of applications with pay-as-you-go model, and surge in demand for cloud migration in business continuity drive the growth of the global cloud migration services market. However, vendor lock-in and enterprise application's cloud compatibility & cloud interoperability restrain the market growth. On the other hand, surge in cloud expenditure and requirement for lower CAPEX and OPEX create new opportunities in the coming years.The global cloud migration services market is segmented into service type, application, organization size, deployment mode, industry vertical, and region. Depending on service type, the market is bifurcated into managed services and professional services. The applications covered in the study include project management, infrastructure management, security & compliance management, and others. By organization size, the market is segregated into large enterprises and small- & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐏𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐟𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/5814 Based on service type, the managed services segment held nearly three-fifths of the total share of the global cloud migration services market in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its lead position in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is due to adoption by many industries with the presence of software multitenancy. However, the professional services segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 25.9% from 2020 to 2027, owing to integration of innovative software platforms that provide more efficiency and eliminate technological limitations of the existing platforms.Based on application, the infrastructure management segment accounted for the highest market share, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total share of the global cloud migration services market in 2019, and is projected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in digitization initiatives in developing countries. However, the security & compliance management segment is expected to maintain the highest CAGR of 29.3% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to its assistance to companies in adhering to the latest government regulations.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5814 Based on region, Europe, followed by North America, contributed to the largest share based on revenue, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global cloud migration services market share in 2019, and will continue its lead throughout the forecast period. This is due to high adoption of public IaaS, private IaaS, and hybrid IaaS. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 28.2% from 2020 to 2027, owing to the trend of digitalization in businesses in some of the Asian nations.Some of the key market players profiled in the cloud migration services market analysis include Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., DXC Technology, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NTT DATA Corporation, Rackspace Hosting Inc., RiverMeadow Software, Inc., and Vmware Inc.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (326 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cloud-migration-services-market/purchase-options Covid-19 Scenario● The Covid-19 pandemic presented an urgent need to adopt agile business continuity plan amid lockdown, and cloud adoption has become "a new normal" for enterprises for seamless execution of "work from home" strategy.● Realizing the benefits including reduced cost, improved efficiency, and convenience, organizations from healthcare and IT & telecommunications sectors have adopted a tactical approach rather than a strategic one.● For organizations that migrated to the cloud amid the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, disruptions in the hardware supply chain presented challenges in new installation and maintenance activities.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. 