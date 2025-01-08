Computer Technology Management Services Solidifies a Preferred Managed Service Provider Status with the MSPAA®



Your technology foundation isn’t going to establish and maintain itself. You need a professional team with proven expertise in all things information technology.

The Managed Service Provider Association of America (MSPAA) is a professional organization dedicated to supporting and advancing the interests of Managed Service Providers (MSPs) across the United States.

According to Mordor Research, the managed services market will grow to $274 billion by 2026, up from $152 billion in 2020,

Computer Technology Management Services (CTMS) is proud to announce the renewal with the Managed Service Providers Association of America (MSPAA®)

This alliance reflects our ongoing commitment to providing top-notch services and staying ahead of the curve in the dynamic field of managed services.” — Justin Smialek - Senior Vice President

AKRON, OH, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Computer Technology Management Services ( CTMS ) is proud to announce the renewal of its Managed Service Providers Association of America (MSPAA) membership. This recognition further solidifies CTMS as one of Ohio’s trusted and reliable managed service providers (MSPs), serving businesses across a range of industries, including healthcare facilities, government agencies, legal firms, and nonprofits.Justin Smialek, Senior Vice President, expressed the significance of this milestone, stating, “This alliance reflects our ongoing commitment to providing top-notch services and staying ahead of the curve in the dynamic field of managed services. Joining forces with MSPAA strengthens our ability to deliver innovative solutions and exceptional value to our clients.”CTMS has built a reputation for providing innovative, scalable IT solutions customized to the unique needs of Ohio-based businesses. With over a decade of expertise, the company is committed to simplifying technology for business owners, empowering them to focus on core operations while leaving IT challenges in capable hands.Key Offerings by CTMS:• Comprehensive IT Services: From remote helpdesk support to virtual CIO resources, CTMS delivers tailored IT strategies to improve operational efficiency.• Advanced Cybersecurity: The company ensures 24/7 threat monitoring and compliance support to protect businesses from evolving security threats.• Cloud Hosting: Whether it’s migrating to a cloud environment or optimizing an existing setup, CTMS designs networks tailored to specific business goals.By maintaining its MSPAAmembership, CTMS reaffirms its commitment to adhering to industry standards and delivering best-in-class IT services to local businesses.About Computer Technology Management Services (CTMS)Computer Technology Management Services (CTMS), based in Akron, OH, supports organizations nationwide with innovative business IT tools and cybersecurity strategies. Specializing in managed IT services, cloud hosting, and network management, CTMS provides scalable and customizable solutions to help businesses build robust IT frameworks aligned with their objectives.For more information, visit: https://www.ctmsit.com About the MSPAA: The Managed Service Providers Association of America (MSPAA) is a leading organization dedicated to supporting and advancing managed service providers across the United States. The MSPAA’s mission is to provide the US business community with a platform to locate, identify, and connect with MSPs to fulfill their technology needs.For more information about MSPAA, visit https://mspaa.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.