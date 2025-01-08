Global Baby Powder Market to hit USD 1,820.2 Million by 2034, driven by demand for organic, safe alternatives | FMI.

Baby Powder Market Baby Powder Market Regional Analysis

Baby Powder Market to Surge with Organic and Plant-Based Alternatives Amid Safety Concerns

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global baby powder market , valued at USD 1,107.0 million in 2024, is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%, reaching USD 1,820.2 million by 2034. This market growth is largely attributed to a significant shift towards organic, plant-based ingredients, as well as the increasing concerns regarding the safety of traditional talc-based baby powders.Organic Baby Powder: A Growing Trend in Response to Health ConcernsRecent concerns raised by international health organizations, such as the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), regarding the carcinogenic risks of talc-based baby powders have led to a noticeable decline in their market share. Talc has been linked to respiratory issues and even cancer, prompting manufacturers to explore safer alternatives.As a result, a growing number of baby powder brands are transitioning to natural, non-toxic ingredients like corn starch, oat flour, and arrowroot starch. These alternatives are not only safer for babies but also provide a smoother texture, making them increasingly popular among health-conscious parents.Rising Demand for Plant-Based Ingredients Drives Market GrowthIn 2024, the baby powder market saw a year-on-year growth of 5.2%, as consumers increasingly prioritize organic ingredients. This trend is further supported by a global rise in birth rates and an increased preference for natural baby care products. The growing awareness of the potential risks associated with talc-based powders has led to a marked shift in consumer behavior, with many opting for plant-based formulations that are both effective and gentle on their baby's skin.The market for corn-starch-based baby powders is poised for exceptional growth, driven by the demand for safe and environmentally friendly alternatives. Corn starch, being a natural, plant-based option, is expected to dominate the baby powder market in the coming years, with consumers placing a high value on ingredient transparency and chemical-free products.Key Takeaways from Baby Powder MarketCorn starch-based baby powders are seeing rapid growth as a natural, non-toxic substitute for talc.Regulatory bans on talc-based products in North America and Europe are reshaping the market.Increased consumer demand for transparency and organic ingredients is driving market innovation.The premium segment is expanding as consumers prioritize high-quality, chemical-free baby care products.Price sensitivity remains a key factor, especially in emerging markets, influencing brand selection.E-commerce and digital marketing are crucial for brand growth and consumer engagement in the competitive baby powder market.Regional InsightsIndia: India is set to dominate the global baby powder market, accounting for a significant share of sales due to rising birth rates and increasing awareness of the benefits of organic baby products. The demand for corn-starch-based baby powders is growing rapidly, fueled by the increasing use of online platforms and social media to engage with consumers.United States: In North America, the demand for organic baby powder is soaring following the banning of talc-based baby powders. With a market share of over 22% in 2023, the U.S. remains one of the largest markets, and the ongoing shift toward natural baby care products will continue to support this growth.United Kingdom: Europe accounted for 26.1% of the market share in 2023, with the United Kingdom at the forefront. The growth in this region is driven by consumer demand for high-quality, natural-ingredient baby care products, as well as innovative marketing strategies by leading brands.Key PlayersForest Produce Ltd.; Artsana Group; Asahi Group Foods Ltd; The Burt's Bees; California Baby; Chattem; Inc.; GLÜKi Organics; Johnson & Johnson; Kimberly-Clark Corp; Libero; Lion Corporation; Mamaearth; Mann & Schröder GmbH; Mee Mee; Mothercare; Oriflame Holding AG; Osotspa Company Limited; Pigeon; Prestige Consumer Healthcare; Inc.; Procter & Gamble Co.; PZ CussonsDive Deeper into the Data—View the Full Report Here!Baby Powder Market by CategoryBy Ingredient:• Talc-based• Corn-starch-basedBy Price:• Mass• PremiumBy Mature:• Conventional• OrganicBy Sales Channel:• Direct Sales• Modern Trade• Convenience Stores• Departmental Stores• Specialty Stores• Mono Brand Stores• Online Retailers• Drug Stores• Other Sales ChannelsBy Region:• North America• Latin America• Western Europe• Eastern Europe• South Asia & Pacific• East Asia• Middle East and AfricaAuthorSudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management a consumer electronics will likely remain the leading end-use sector cross verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach to clients.He is a strong believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, emphasizing customized solutions to meet one client's requirements at a time. His foresightedness and visionary approach recently got him recognized as the ‘Global Icon in Business Consulting’ at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022.Have a Look at the Related Reports of the Consumer Product Domain:The Baby Personal Care Market size is valued at USD 6.08 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 8.71 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of around 5%.The demand for Baby Teeth Care Products was valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow to USD 1.71 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 2.5%.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.Contact Us:Future Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.