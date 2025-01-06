Famine confirmed in five areas in Sudan - Oxfam reaction
Oxfam's reaction to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification of famine in five areas in Sudan:
“We are deeply alarmed by the confirmation of famine in five areas of Sudan. This is one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises that remains tragically overlooked. The international community and conflict parties must act now to end the suffering and prevent further loss of life.”
