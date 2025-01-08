Why Most New Year’s Resolutions Fail—and a New Book Offers a Solution

CEO Potential: Transcend Self, Team, and Organization for Lasting Success in the New Age of AI

Discover why most New Year’s resolutions fail and how a groundbreaking framework in the new book "CEO Potential" offers a path to lasting transformation.

More than a leadership manual—it's a blueprint for transformation. Osh provides a clear path for CEOs to cultivate deeper self-awareness and organizational impact.” — Rick Wilmer, CEO, ChargePoint

SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the New Year begins, millions of individuals set ambitious resolutions to improve their lives. Yet research shows that most resolutions fail within weeks. A new book, CEO Potential : Transcend Self, Team, and Organization for Lasting Success in the New Age of AI, explores why this happens and offers a fresh perspective on achieving lasting change.Author and leadership expert Dave Osh suggests that many resolutions fail because they demand behaviors and capabilities beyond an individual’s current potential. In his book, Osh argues that true growth requires first expanding one’s potential to sustain meaningful change.“People often set resolutions without recognizing the foundational work needed to support those changes,” Osh explains. “Growth isn’t about willpower alone—it’s about systematically expanding our capacity to act, think, and lead in new ways.”Drawing on the principles of developmental psychology and his experience coaching global leaders, Osh introduces the 7-Level Potential Framework. This step-by-step model helps individuals identify their current stage of development and provides actionable guidance to build the capacity needed for sustained growth.A Framework for Sustainable ChangeOsh’s approach reframes the traditional resolution-making process. Instead of focusing solely on desired outcomes, he emphasizes the importance of aligning goals with a person’s current and evolving potential. By intentionally growing their capacity, individuals can avoid common pitfalls and achieve more durable, transformative results.The book also offers insights for leaders navigating the complexities of an AI-driven world. By integrating individual, team, and organizational development into one unified framework, CEO Potential provides a holistic approach to leadership and growth that is rarely addressed in traditional leadership literature. As the New Year brings a renewed focus on self-improvement and professional development, CEO Potential provides a practical and evidence-based resource for anyone seeking to turn aspirations into sustainable achievements. CEO Potential: Transcend Self, Team, and Organization for Lasting Success in the New Age of AI is available at major retailers and online booksellers About the AuthorDave Osh is a potential transformation catalyst who coaches executives in Fortune 500 companies and unicorn startups.Dave is the former CEO of the multinational company Qnet and the founder/CEO of the tech startup Execuvite. He has led multinational teams across 34 countries, living in Israel, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, and now Silicon Valley.A former fighter pilot in the Israeli Air Force, Dave led hundreds of combat missions but transformed from a warrior to a pacifist grounded in love, compassion, and unity, all while maintaining the ability to thrive in volatile and uncertain environments.Editorial Reviews:Midwest Book Review"Artificial Intelligence (AI) is beginning to be an implacable force for change, requiring everyone in a position of corporate leadership and business management to learn how to adapt to the very rapidly evolving impacts, challenges and opportunities its presents. Exceptionally well written and thoroughly 'reader friendly' in organization and presentation, "CEO Potential: Transcend Self, Team, and Organization for Lasting Success in the New Age of AI" must be considered essential reading and an unreservedly recommended addition to personal, professional, community, corporate, and college/university library Business Management/Leadership collections and supplemental MBA curriculum studies lists. It should be noted for MBA students, academia, corporate executives, business managers, governmental policymakers, and non-specialist general readers with an interest in the subject that this hardcover edition of Dave Osh's "CEO Potential" from Varlinx, LLC is also readily available in a paperback edition and in a digital book format." (Internet Bookwatch - The Business Shelf, January 2025.)Readers' Favorite"In this age of rapid technological development and change, leaders must constantly adapt and evolve to ensure their businesses thrive and continue to attain success. Dave Osh has had a distinguished corporate career with varied roles as a management consultant, CFO and COO of Nasdaq-listed companies, CEO of Qnet, and tech startup Executive. In CEO Potential, the author presents the Potential Framework -- a practical blueprint that leaders can use to transform their personalities and push beyond the limits of their potential. This book introduces you to the seven levels of potential and shows in depth how each level impacts your effectiveness and performance. You will learn about the two tiers of potential, measuring and framing your potential, changing behaviors, upgrading your operating system, integrating for transformation, identifying counter behaviors, establishing values, handling feedback, nurturing a growth culture, and much more.CEO Potential is a comprehensive guide for leadership to help you adapt and transform to the needs of changing environments and lead your organizations into a thriving future. This book does not seek to maximize your potential but rather help you transcend beyond the boundaries of your fullest potential that you can imagine at any given moment in time. Through personal anecdotes, examples, and practical insights, Dave Osh teaches you how to be an effective leader who is prepared to transform and lead adaptable, resilient, and constantly evolving teams that take their organizations toward success. The author presents the content in an accessible manner that will appeal to a broad range of readers. I found the book engaging, informative, and motivational. In today's ever-changing work environment, being a corporate executive or business leader is not easy. But this book will definitely help you find your way." Reviewed by Pikasho Deka for Readers' Favorite

Leaders face unprecedented challenges in a world turned upside down by the disruptive force of AI.

