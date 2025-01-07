Statistical Notice 2025/01 - Bank of England Levy: Deadline for Eligible Liabilities Return form submission for the Levy Year 2025/26

The contribution of an eligible institution to the Bank of England Levy is calculated using eligible liability data for the Reference Period (the period from 1 October to 31 December prior to the start of the Levy Year), submitted to the Bank, as per the form Eligible Liabilities Return (Form EL).

The deadline for submissions relevant to the Reference Period is 15 January 2025.The final deadline for any revisions to previously submitted data (relevant to the Reference Period), is 5pm on 31 January 2025.

An indicative annual timetable for the Levy Year can be found in Table B of the Bank of England Levy Framework Document. This table provides an indicative date of June for the Notification Document to be published (which contains the Anticipated Levy Requirement).

Any questions on the above should be sent to BoELevy@bankofengland.co.uk

