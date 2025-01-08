Governor Newsom proclaims state of emergency, meets with first responders in Pacific Palisades amid dangerous fire weather

PACIFIC PALISADES – As Southern California faces dangerous winds and extreme fire weather through Thursday, Governor Gavin Newsom visited Pacific Palisades today and met with local and state fire officials to support their response to the Palisades Fire.

While on the ground in Pacific Palisades, the Governor proclaimed a state of emergency to further support the communities impacted by this fire. Text of the emergency proclamation is available here.

Earlier Tuesday, Governor Newsom announced that California has secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help ensure the availability of vital resources to suppress the fire burning in Pacific Palisades.

The Palisades Fire broke out earlier today and, as of 5 p.m., has burned more than 1,260 acres and forced the evacuation of thousands of people. While in Pacific Palisades, the Governor received a briefing on the fire, as well as the ongoing severe weather threatening much of Southern California.

The National Weather Service continues to forecast very high dangerous winds for Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, San Diego, San Bernardino and Riverside counties through 6 p.m. tomorrow night, with isolated gusts reaching up to 100 miles per hour in Los Angeles County.