NSF congratulates recipients of the prestigious National Medal of Science and National Medal of Technology and Innovation awards

President Joe Biden revealed the newest honorees of the recipients of the National Medal of Science and the National Medal of Technology and Innovation. The laureates were honored during a prestigious ceremony at the White House last Friday. These esteemed awards celebrate groundbreaking contributions that have advanced knowledge, driven progress and tackled the world's most critical needs while underscoring the vital role of research and creativity in fostering a brighter, more sustainable future.

The National Medal of Science, established in 1959 by the U.S. National Science Foundation, recognizes outstanding contributions across scientific disciplines, celebrating groundbreaking discoveries and innovations that tackle humanity's most urgent needs. Similarly, the National Medal of Technology and Innovation, created in 1980 by the U.S. Congress, honors visionaries whose advancements have revolutionized industries, driven economic growth and strengthened the nation's global competitiveness.

"As we celebrate these extraordinary recipients, we are reminded of the boundless potential of science and technology to transform lives and shape the future," said NSF Chief Science Officer Karen Marrongelle. "NSF is proud to have supported many of these trailblazers whose groundbreaking work demonstrates the power of curiosity, creativity and collaboration in driving innovation and addressing humanity’s greatest challenges."

Among this year's honorees are several distinguished individuals with ties to NSF. John Dabiri, Feng Zhang and Jennifer Doudna are former recipients of NSF's prestigious Alan T. Waterman Award, which recognizes exceptional early-career scientists and engineers for their transformative contributions. Keivan Stassun, a current member of the National Science Board and a former member of NSF's Committee for Equal Opportunity in Science and Engineering, has been a leader in advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in STEM.

These honorees exemplify NSF's enduring role in fostering groundbreaking research, nurturing talent and driving innovation across the scientific and engineering enterprise. Among the recipients, NSF has funded, at some point in their careers, all 14 recipients of the National Medal of Science and eight of the nine recipients of the National Medal of Technology and Innovation.

The recipients are:

National Medal of Science

Richard B. Alley, Pennsylvania State University.

Larry Martin Bartels, Vanderbilt University.

Bonnie L. Bassler, Princeton University.

Angela Marie Belcher, Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Helen M. Blau, Stanford University.

Emery Neal Brown, Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Ingrid Daubechies, Duke University.

Cynthia Dwork, Harvard University.

R. Lawrence Edwards, University of Minnesota.

Wendy L. Freedman, The University of Chicago.

G. David Tilman, University of Minnesota.

Teresa Kaye Woodruff, Michigan State University.

John O. Dabiri, California Institute of Technology.

Keivan G. Stassun, Vanderbilt University.

National Medal of Technology and Innovation

Martin Cooper.

Eric Fossum, Dartmouth University.

Victor B. Lawrence.

Jennifer Doudna, University of California, Berkeley.

Kristina M. Johnson.

Feng Zhang, Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Paula Hammond, Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

David R. Walt, Harvard University.

Paul G. Yock, Stanford University.

National Medal of Technology and Innovation Organization Recipients