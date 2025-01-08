Capito to Serve as Chairman of Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works

– U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the following statement after the Senate adopted a resolution formally naming her Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW) for the 119th Congress.

“It is an honor to serve as Chairman of the EPW Committee, and I am deeply humbled by the trust my colleagues have placed in me to lead the Committee. EPW was among my first committee assignments when I was sworn into the U.S. Senate in 2015, and serving as Ranking Member for the past four years has provided me great experience with the issues within our jurisdiction and how to achieve bipartisan solutions. I am dedicated to getting things done and delivering for the American people.

“The EPW Committee also welcomes a new Ranking Member in Senator Sheldon Whitehouse this Congress, and several new members including Senators John Curtis and Jerry Moran on the Republican side, and Senators Adam Schiff, Lisa Blunt Rochester, and Angela Alsobrooks on the Democrat side. I look forward to working with Ranking Member Whitehouse and all of the Committee members to continue our bipartisan tradition of reaching commonsense solutions.

“As the Chairman of the EPW Committee, I am committed to advancing policies that unlock all forms of American energy, and improve the permitting process of infrastructure projects of all types while protecting our environment and the health of our constituents. I will work with our members to pass a long-term surface transportation reauthorization bill that improves our nation’s roads and bridges, as well as water resource development legislation that invests in our communities and the infrastructure that protects them. I will prioritize legislation that provides the resources our communities need to upgrade drinking water infrastructure and address legacy PFAS contamination. Importantly, I am also committed to working with President Trump and his administration to swiftly confirm high quality nominees and deliver on our shared goals.

“I am confident in the EPW Committee’s ability to work together in the upcoming Congress, continuing to be one of the most productive committees in the U.S. Senate. Let’s get to work.”

EPW Committee members in the 119th Congress include Ranking Member Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), Senators Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), John Curtis (R-Utah), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.), Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Angela Alsobrooks (D-Md.), and Jerry Moran (R-Kan.).

BACKGROUND:

Chairman Capito has served on the EPW Committee since she became a U.S. Senator in 2015. On the Committee, Chairman Capito advocated for policies that protect vital West Virginia energy and manufacturing jobs and encourage investment in West Virginia’s infrastructure. The EPW Committee has primary jurisdiction over the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Federal Highway Administration (FWHA), the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the Economic Development Administration (EDA), the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), and other related federal agencies important to our country’s environment, infrastructure, and economic development. As a leader on the EPW Committee, Chairman Capito is committed to promoting a commonsense regulatory strategy and protecting affordable, reliable energy production; building our nation’s infrastructure, and encouraging economic development. During the 114th and 115th Congresses, she served as Chairman of the Clean Air and Nuclear Safety Subcommittee. During the 116th Congress, she served as Chairman of the Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee. During the 117th and 118th Congresses, she served as Ranking Member of the Committee. Learn more here.

