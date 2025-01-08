The Brookbush Institute updates the course 'Posterior Oblique Subsystem'

Posterior Oblique Subsystem - https://brookbushinstitute.com/courses/posterior-oblique-subsystem-integration

Find out how the latissimus dorsi, thoracolumbar fascia (superficial posterior layer), gluteus maximus (and more) work together for motion and stabilization

Learning the subsystems is a great introduction to how various muscles, fascia, and joints work together. This helps us move beyond thinking of something as a "bicep movement" or a "quad exercise."” — Dr. Brent Brookbush, CEO of Brookbush Institute

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --- Excerpt from the course: Posterior Oblique Subsystem - Additional subsystem course: Anterior Oblique Subsystem - Related to: Thoracolumbar Fascia INTRODUCTIONThis course describes the posterior oblique subsystem (POS), a concept originally proposed by Vleeming et al. (1). However, similar concepts have also been proposed, including the posterior oblique sling, posterior oblique myofascial synergy, and is similar to the concepts of myofascial lines, myofascial trains, anatomy trains, myofascial meridians, functional line, spiral line, and the serape effect.The Posterior Oblique Subsystem (POS) is comprised of:- Latissimus Dorsi- Thoracolumbar Fascia (Superficial Posterior Layer)- Gluteus Maximus- Potentially- Gluteus Medius (via the gluteal fascia)- Lower Trapezius- Serratus Posterior InferiorFunction (Brief):- Concentric Function: Pulling, rotation "outward," and multi-segmental extension with less reliance on lumbar extension.- Isometric Function: Transfer force between lower and upper extremities, and stabilization of the SIJ, lumbar spine, and hips- Eccentric Function: Decelerate spine flexion and rotation, as well as hip flexion, adduction, and internal rotationCommon Maladaptive Behavior- Under-activePractical ApplicationCore- Bridge Progression- Static Chop ProgressionIntegrated Exercise- Legs with PullThe concepts and techniques described in this course may be particularly beneficial for neuromuscular re-education, coordination, motor pattern integration, whole-body strength, functional strength, and sports performance. Sports medicine professionals (personal trainers, fitness instructors, physical therapists, massage therapists, chiropractors, occupational therapists, athletic trainers, etc.) should consider adding these exercises to their repertoire to improve the outcomes of their integrated exercise programs, sports performance programs, and therapeutic (rehabilitation) interventions.Pre-approved credits for:- Human Movement Specialist (HMS) Certification- Certified Personal Trainer (CPT) CertificationPre-approved for Continuing Education Credits for:- Athletic Trainers- Chiropractors- Group Exercise Instructors- Massage Therapists- Occupational Therapists - Intermediate- Personal Trainers- Physical Therapists- Physical Therapy Assistants- Yoga InstructorsThis Course Includes:- AI Tutor- Study Guide- Text and Illustrations- Research Review- Technique Videos- Sample Routine- Practice Exam- Pre-approved Final ExamFOR THE COMPLETE COURSE, FOLLOW THE LINK.

