Virus Season
Cold and flu season is commonly referenced, but don’t forget about other contagious illnesses like RSV and norovirus. Personal hygiene such as washing hands, not sharing food or drink, disinfecting commonly used items such as phones and doorknobs, will help in preventing the spread of these illnesses. For flu and RSV, the best practice is to get vaccinated.
