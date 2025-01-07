Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,667 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,219 in the last 365 days.

Virus Season

Content

Cold and flu season is commonly referenced, but don’t forget about other contagious illnesses like RSV and norovirus. Personal hygiene such as washing hands, not sharing food or drink, disinfecting commonly used items such as phones and doorknobs, will help in preventing the spread of these illnesses. For flu and RSV, the best practice is to get vaccinated.  

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Virus Season

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more