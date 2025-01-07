Capri Holdings Limited Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. February 21, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion.

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Capri Holdings Limited ("Capri" or the "Company") (NYSE: CPRI) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between August 10, 2023 and October 24, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Capri investors have until February 21, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case.

According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period, the defendants allegedly made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose the following key facts: (1) the accessible luxury handbag market is a distinct and clearly defined market within the overall handbag industry, a fact known to the individual defendants and other executives at Capri and Tapestry, Inc. (“Tapestry”); (2) Capri and Tapestry maintained separate production facilities and supply chains for their accessible luxury handbags, distinguishing them from the production systems used for luxury or mass-market handbags, thereby confirming the distinct nature of the accessible luxury handbag market; (3) internally, Capri and Tapestry viewed Coach and Michael Kors as each other’s closest and direct competitors; (4) in contrast, Capri and Tapestry did not consider their handbag brands to be in direct competition with luxury or mass-market handbags; (5) a primary reason for Tapestry’s failed attempt to acquire Capri (“the Capri Acquisition”) was to consolidate key brands in the accessible luxury handbag market to reduce competition, raise prices, improve profit margins, and limit consumer choice in that market; and (6) as a result, the likelihood of adverse regulatory actions or the blocking of the Capri Acquisition was significantly higher than the defendants had represented. The lawsuit claims that when this information became publicly known, investors suffered damages.

