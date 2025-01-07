Attorney General Dan Rayfield Announces Legislative and Policy Staff

Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield announced today two key hires who will serve in legislative and policy roles in his administration.

Alicia Temple will be joining the administration to serve as Legislative Director. Temple previously served as Rayfield’s Senior Policy Advisor in the Oregon House Speaker’s Office. She brings over 15 years of advocacy and public policy experience, including roles as a Senior Policy Advisor at Multnomah County, a Legislative Advocate at the Oregon Law Center, Deputy Director at Coalition of Community Health Clinics, and Policy Director for Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon.

Leslie Wu will serve as Policy Advisor to the Attorney General. Before joining the Oregon DOJ, Wu spent six years prosecuting crimes as a Deputy District Attorney in Multnomah County. In 2021, she served as counsel to the Oregon Senate and House Judiciary Committees with the Legislative Policy and Research Office. During law school, she externed at the Federal Trade Commission, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and with a Federal District Court judge, in addition to leading the Moot Court Honor Board.

“Alicia and Leslie are both strong leaders who will bring a great depth of knowledge and experience to our team,” Attorney General Rayfield said. “I’m grateful for their service and confident that they will help my administration work to strengthen community safety, protect seniors and working families, and uphold Oregon’s values and the rule of law.”