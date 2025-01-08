PHILLIPS DISTILLING CO. UNVEILS THE 2025 COCKTAILMANAC: THE ULTIMATE TOOL FOR BARTENDERS

The annual Liqueurs & Cordials Cocktail Almanac offers insights into current trends and future forecasts from leading bartenders with a digital experience

PRINCETON, MN, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phillips Distilling Co., one of America’s most innovative and enduring producers of distilled spirits, announces the release of the 2025 Cocktailmanac, its annual cocktail almanac. Already a beloved resource for industry professionals, the 2025 Cocktailmanac has been upgraded to include insights from some of the country’s most talented and visionary mixologists. Paul Sauter, Carla Rivera, and Daniel de Oliveira provide a look at what to expect in the cocktail world in 2025 through trend forecasting and cocktail recipes. Previously available only as a print book, the 2025 edition also features an immersive digital experience, with videos from the contributing bartenders discussing the trends and showcasing their original cocktails.Phillips Distilling Co. is committed to quality, craftsmanship, and innovation. With beloved brands like Prairie Organic Spirits, Kamora, UV Vodka, and Leroux, the Phillips Distilling Co. portfolio has proven to be an invaluable tool in cocktail creation. Phillips Distilling Co. is equally committed to equipping mixology and trade professionals with resources to showcase liqueurs and cordials. The 2025 Cocktailmanac is rooted in trends and consumer behaviors identified by bartenders and several other market research studies.The trends recognized by the team of mixologists include:1. Low ABV – As mindful consumption continues to rise, consumers are seeking out cocktails with lower alcohol by volume, embracing balanced options without sacrificing Flavor.2. Sustainability – Sustainability will stay top of mind with consumers as they seek out brands and cocktails that embody their values.3. Culinary Inspired – The gap between kitchen and bar will continue to close, with culinary-inspired cocktails -- savory, spicy, and botanical ingredients are taking their place on the menu.4. Elevated Presentation – Social media-worthy, show-stopping drinks, with incredible garnishes, changing colors, and interactive aromatics, will be sought out by consumers to create a memorable experience.5. Reimagined Classics – Classics are classic for a reason, and consumers will continue to seek out these timeless tipples, but with fresh and surprising twists.“Our mission is to actively participate in the industry while helping to forge its path forward. With our exceptional, diverse portfolio, Phillips Distilling Co. is prepared to meet the evolving trendsof today and tomorrow,” says Laura Donnelly, VP of Marketing at Phillips Distilling Co. “We’re grateful for the expertise of the three extraordinary talents who helped shape this resource. With their insights, we have evolved the Cocktailmanac to keep those in the industry ahead of the curve of the ever-shifting cocktail culture.”The 2025 Cocktailmanac comes to life with the first-of-its-kind digital experience designed to immerse the audience in the latest trends and techniques shaping the industry. This innovative platform offers interactive features that allow users to engage with the content in a whole new way. Through exclusive videos from contributing mixologists, industry professionals can gain behind-the-bar insights into emerging trends and demonstrations of original cocktail recipes that illustrate these trends. Combining expert knowledge and digital technology, the 2025 Cocktailmanac creates a comprehensive and engaging resource that allows bartenders to stay ahead of the curve and refine their skills. The 2025 Cocktailmanac digital experience is available at https://cocktailmanac.com/ “The Cocktailmanac is more than just an annual trend report—it’s a reflection of our dedication to the entire cocktail community,” says Alayna Bombard, Division Marketing Manager at Phillips Distilling Co. “We’ve created a resource that helps bartenders stay ahead of trends while also elevating the conversation about the innovation and creation of our craft.”# # #PRESS CONTACT: Top ShelfJack Creonte | creonte@curichweiss.comAbout Phillips Distilling Co.Phillips Distilling Company, one of America’s most innovative and enduring distilled spirits producers, has been at the forefront of quality and craftsmanship for over a century. Founded in 1912 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Phillips Distilling Co. is a family-owned business recognized for its acclaimed portfolio, including Prairie Organic Spirits, Kamora Coffee Liqueur, UV Vodka, and Leroux Premium Liqueurs. As the premier leader in liqueurs and cordials, Phillips Distilling Company combines a legacy of excellence with a commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices, balancing success with accountability to its customers, communities, and the environment. Enjoy with friends and always in moderation.

