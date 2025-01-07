The Biden-Harris Administration Awards 14 States and Washington, D.C. with CCBHC Medicaid Demonstration Planning Grants for Expanding Access to Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Services

Note to editors and reporters: Video b-roll of a CCBHC (4 minutes, 41 seconds) and an explainer video “What is a CCBHC?" (50 seconds) are available for download and use in reporting, courtesy of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), has awarded 14 states and Washington, D.C. with $1 million, one-year Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) Medicaid Demonstration Program planning grants, with funding authorized by the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act of 2022 to address the ongoing national mental health and substance use disorder crises. President Biden made tackling the mental health crisis and overdose epidemic key pillars in his Unity Agenda for the Nation. The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act of 2022 has been instrumental to advancing the President’s comprehensive national strategy to transform how we address behavioral health in the United States.

“Everyone in this country who seeks help for mental health or substance use issues should be able to receive it, regardless of where they live or their ability to pay for services,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “Thanks to the Biden-Harris Administration’s dedication to transforming our behavioral health care system, we are working to build a better continuum of care and expanding access to mental health and substance use care for all Americans.”

The states selected are Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maryland, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, and West Virginia as well as the District of Columbia. In 2026, up to 10 of these states will be selected to participate in the CCBHC Medicaid demonstration program and receive enhanced Medicaid reimbursement. The CCBHC planning phase assists states in developing their CCBHC certification processes, establish prospective payment systems for Medicaid-reimbursable services, and prepare an application to participate in a four-year demonstration program.

“The planning phase for Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics is an important part of states’ efforts to develop sustainable funding to support their communities’ health with equitable access to quality behavioral health care,” said Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon, Ph.D., HHS Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use and the leader of SAMHSA. “Congratulations to the selected states as they continue working for better health outcomes for all.”

CCBHCs are required to meet federal standards for the range of services they provide, and to get people into care quickly. They must see people in crisis immediately – 24 hours a day, 7 days a week – and provide timely routine outpatient care. CCBHCs must ensure access to a comprehensive range of services, providing care coordination when needed and incorporating evidence-based practices and other supports based on a community needs assessment. CCBHCs are required to serve anyone who requests care for mental health or substance use, regardless of their ability to pay, place of residence, or age, including developmentally appropriate care for children and youth.

The CCBHC Medicaid Demonstration Program provides reimbursement through Medicaid for the full cost of services that CCBHCs provide, at higher, more competitive rates than community mental health centers previously received. This sustainable funding also ensures they can provide a more comprehensive range of services, rather than fragmented services driven by billing codes.

The first 15 CCBHC Medicaid Demonstration Program state planning grants were awarded in March 2023, and of those, 10 states were added to the CCBHC Medicaid Demonstration Program in June 2024. Expanding CCBHCs nationwide has been a key component of ensuring all Americans have access to comprehensive, coordinated, and culturally-congruent behavioral health services.

In 2017, the first CCBHCs were funded under Medicaid, with 67 operating in eight states. Today, there are more than 500 CCBHCs, in 46 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. To learn how to get support for mental health, drug, or alcohol issues, visit FindSupport.gov. If you are ready to locate a treatment facility or provider, you can go directly to FindTreatment.gov or call 800-662-HELP (4357).