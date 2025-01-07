Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,667 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 301,135 in the last 365 days.

The Honest Company Announces Participation in the ICR Conference 2025

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST), a personal care company dedicated to creating cleanly-formulated and sustainably-designed products, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Carla Vernón, Chief Financial Officer, Dave Loretta and Chief Growth Officer, Kate Barton will participate in investor meetings and host a presentation at the ICR Conference 2025 in Orlando, Florida on January 14, 2025.

The presentation will be webcast live on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time at https://wsw.com/webcast/icr10/hnst/1674211. An archive of the webcast presentation will be available for 30 days.

About The Honest Company
The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST) is a personal care company dedicated to creating cleanly-formulated and sustainably-designed products spanning categories across diapers, wipes, baby personal care, beauty, apparel, household care and wellness. Launched in 2012, the Company is on a mission to challenge ingredients, ideals, and industries through the power of the Honest brand, the Honest team, and the Honest Standard. For more information about the Honest Standard and the Company, please visit www.honest.com.

Investor Inquiries:
Elizabeth Bouquard
ebouquard@thehonestcompany.com

Media Contact:         
Brenna Israel Mast
bisrael@thehonestcompany.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Honest Company Announces Participation in the ICR Conference 2025

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more