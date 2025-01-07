Florida Woman Sentenced for Laundering Millions of Dollars from Romance Scams

A Florida woman was sentenced today to 30 months in prison for her role in a money laundering conspiracy connected to romance scams that defrauded American victims.

Cristine Petitfrere, 30, of Miramar, Florida, was sentenced after admitting to personally laundering millions of dollars as part of her participation in the conspiracy. Petitfrere helped to funnel large sums of money from victims of romance scams into the hands of her overseas co-conspirators, retaining a portion as payment for her services and transferring the rest.

Romance scams target unsuspecting individuals, many of whom are seeking companionship online, and involve fraudsters who create fake personas to build relationships with victims. The fraudsters then convince victims to send money, often under false pretenses such as emergency situations or investments. These schemes not only cause significant financial losses, but also deeply impact the lives of victims.

Petitfrere pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering in the Southern District of Florida in September 2024. According to her plea agreement, Petitfrere personally laundered over $2.7 million of criminal proceeds. As part of her sentence, Petitfrere was ordered to forfeit $203,815.59 in proceeds that she personally received from the offense.

“Romance scams are a growing threat to Americans, particularly to the elderly and vulnerable,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton, head of the Justice Department’s Civil Division. “We will continue to vigorously pursue those who help facilitate these criminal enterprises, whether they work on the frontlines of deception or behind the scenes.”

The FBI Miami Field Office investigated the case.

Trial Attorneys Matthew A. Robinson and Lauren M. Elfner of the Civil Division’s Consumer Protection Branch are prosecuting the case.

If you or someone you know is age 60 or older and has experienced financial fraud, experienced professionals are standing by at the National Elder Fraud Hotline at 1-833-FRAUD-11 (1-833-372-8311). This Justice Department hotline, managed by the Office for Victims of Crime, can provide personalized support to callers by assessing the needs of the victim and identifying relevant next steps. Case managers will identify appropriate reporting agencies, provide information to callers to assist them in reporting, connect callers directly with appropriate agencies and provide resources and referrals, on a case-by-case basis. Reporting is the first step. Reporting can help authorities identify those who commit fraud and reporting certain financial losses due to fraud as soon as possible can increase the likelihood of recovering losses. The hotline is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET. English, Spanish and other languages are available.

More information about the department’s efforts to help American seniors is available at its Elder Justice Initiative webpage. For more information about the Consumer Protection Branch and its enforcement efforts, visit www.justice.gov/civil/consumer-protection-branch. Elder fraud complaints may be filed with the Federal Trade Commission at www.reportfraud.ftc.gov/ or at 877-FTC-HELP. The Justice Department provides a variety of resources relating to elder fraud victimization through its Office for Victims of Crime, which can be reached at www.ovc.gov.