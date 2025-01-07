Statement from Chair Leonard B. Austin and Executive Director San...

Today the Court of Appeals heard oral arguments in the action brought by former Governor Cuomo against the Commission. We are optimistic that the Court will rule in our favor and confident that if the Court, nonetheless, finds any shortcoming in the current statute, it will be quickly rectified by the governor and legislature.

The Commission continues to oversee compliance with the state’s ethics and lobbying laws, administering ethics training and providing advice and guidance to the entire executive branch workforce, and investigating potential violations of the laws and regulations under its jurisdiction.

As always, the state’s ethics and lobbying laws remain fully in effect and unimpaired.