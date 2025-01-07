Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,672 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,221 in the last 365 days.

Statement from Chair Leonard B. Austin and Executive Director San...

Today the Court of Appeals heard oral arguments in the action brought by former Governor Cuomo against the Commission. We are optimistic that the Court will rule in our favor and confident that if the Court, nonetheless, finds any shortcoming in the current statute, it will be quickly rectified by the governor and legislature.  

The Commission continues to oversee compliance with the state’s ethics and lobbying laws, administering ethics training and providing advice and guidance to the entire executive branch workforce, and investigating potential violations of the laws and regulations under its jurisdiction.   

As always, the state’s ethics and lobbying laws remain fully in effect and unimpaired. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Statement from Chair Leonard B. Austin and Executive Director San...

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more