OraSure to Present at the J.P Morgan Healthcare Conference

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR), a leader in point-of-need and home diagnostic tests and sample management solutions, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. OraSure’s presentation is scheduled for Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. PT.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available in the “Events and Presentations” section of OraSure’s investor relations website at https://orasure.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations.

About OraSure Technologies, Inc.

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (“OraSure”) transforms health through actionable insight and powers the shift that connects people to healthcare wherever they are. OraSure improves access, quality, and value of healthcare with innovation in effortless tests and sample management solutions. OraSure, together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, DNA Genotek Inc. and Sherlock Biosciences, Inc., is a leader in the development, manufacture, and distribution of rapid diagnostic tests and sample collection and stabilization devices designed to discover and detect critical medical conditions. OraSure’s portfolio of products is sold globally to clinical laboratories, hospitals, physician’s offices, clinics, public health and community-based organizations, research institutions, government agencies, pharmaceutical companies, and direct to consumers. For more information on OraSure Technologies, please visit www.orasure.com

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Jason Plagman Amy Koch VP, Investor Relations Director, Corporate Communications investorinfo@orasure.com media@orasure.com

