Richardson Electronics Reports Second Quarter Results; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Q2 FY25 net sales increased 12.1% YoY, the second consecutive quarterly YoY increase

Green Energy Solutions (GES) net sales increased 129% from Q2 FY24

Richardson Electronics ended Q2 with positive operating cash flow for the third consecutive quarter, $26.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and no debt

Management expects YoY sales growth and higher profitability for FY25

LAFOX, Ill., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) today reported financial results for its second quarter ended November 30, 2024. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.06 per share quarterly cash dividend.

“Our second quarter results included new program wins and continued improvement in demand across our GES and PMT markets. These trends drove a 129%, or $3.4 million year-over-year increase in GES sales and an 85% increase in sales to our semi-conductor wafer fab customers. While Canvys sales declined by $0.4 million year-over-year, we expect a pick-up in Canvys sales for the remainder of fiscal 2025," said Edward J. Richardson, Chairman, CEO, and President.

“We generated positive operating cash flow for the third straight quarter, ending the quarter with no debt and $26.6 million in cash and cash equivalents. Our strong balance sheet allows us to support current business needs and make investments in our long-term growth strategies. We continue to expect higher year-over-year sales and profitability for the full fiscal year supported by sequential backlog growth,” concluded Mr. Richardson.

Second Quarter Results

Net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 were $49.5 million, a 12.1% increase from $44.1 million in the prior year’s second quarter.

Year-over-year net sales growth for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was due to higher sales in GES and the Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT). GES sales increased $3.4 million, or 129.0% from last year’s second quarter driven by higher sales of wind turbine battery modules. PMT sales increased $3.1 million, or 9.9% from the second quarter of fiscal 2024 primarily because of higher demand from the Company’s semiconductor wafer fab customers.

Sales growth for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was partially offset by a $0.7 million, or 22.8% decrease in Healthcare sales due to lower CT tube, system and parts demand. Canvys sales also declined year-over-year by $0.4 million or 6.0%, reflecting challenging market conditions in Europe.

Backlog totaled $142.6 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2025 versus $137.4 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2025. The sequential increase was primarily in GES with a small increase in Canvys. The Company’s sales pipeline remains robust, and while the timing of orders can vary quarter-to-quarter, management expects backlog to continue to strengthen in fiscal 2025.

Gross margin for the second quarter was 31.0% of net sales compared to 28.4% during the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Richardson Healthcare’s gross margin improved to 35.7%, up from 14.8%, as a result of an improved product mix and manufacturing efficiencies. GES gross margin increased to 32.0% from 29.2% due to product mix. PMT also posted an increase in gross margin to 30.3%, compared to 28.5%, due to favorable product mix. Canvys gross margin decreased to 31.7% from 33.5% primarily due to higher freight costs.

Operating expenses were $16.0 million, compared to $14.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. The increase in operating expenses resulted from higher employee compensation expenses, including incentives expense tied to sales growth.

Operating loss was $0.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to an operating loss of $2.0 million in the prior year’s second quarter. Other expense for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, including interest income and foreign exchange, was $0.4 million, compared to other expense of $0.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

Income tax benefit was $0.3 million, or an effective tax rate of approximately 28.8%, versus an income tax benefit of $0.5 million, or an effective tax rate of 21.6% in the prior year’s second quarter.

Net loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was $0.8 million, compared to a net loss of $1.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Loss per common share (diluted) was $0.05 in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to loss per common share (diluted) of $0.13 in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

EBITDA for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was approximately breakeven versus negative $1.2 million in the prior year’s second quarter.

The Company improved its solid financial position and had cash and cash equivalents of $26.6 million as of November 30, 2024, versus $23.0 million as of August 31, 2024. Cash generated during the second quarter of fiscal 2025 primarily related to lower accounts receivable. The Company invested $0.5 million during the quarter in capital expenditures related to its facilities and IT systems, versus $1.5 million during last year’s second quarter.

Financial Summary for the Six Months Ended November 30, 2024

Net sales for the first six months of fiscal 2025 were $103.2 million, an increase of 6.7%, compared to net sales of $96.7 million during the first six months of fiscal 2024. Sales increased by $1.5 million or 2.3% for PMT, $7.1 million or 100.8% for GES and $0.6 million or 10.5% for Healthcare offset by a decrease of $2.7 million or 15.7% for Canvys.

Gross profit increased to $31.8 million during the first six months of fiscal 2025, compared to $29.8 million during the first six months of fiscal 2024. As a percentage of net sales, gross margin was 30.8% of net sales during the first six months of fiscal 2025, the same as during the first six months of fiscal 2024.

Operating expenses increased to $32.1 million for the first six months of fiscal 2025, compared to $30.3 million for the first six months of fiscal 2024. The increase in operating expenses resulted primarily from higher employee compensation expenses.

Operating loss during the first six months of fiscal 2025 was $0.4 million, compared to operating loss of $0.5 million during the first six months of fiscal 2024.

Other expense, for the first six months of fiscal 2025, including interest income and foreign exchange, was $0.1 million, as compared to other expense of $0.1 million in the first six months of fiscal 2024.

The income tax benefit was $0.2 million for the first six months of fiscal 2025 compared to an income tax benefit of $0.1 million during the first six months of fiscal 2024.

Net loss for the first six months of fiscal 2025 was $0.2 million, versus a net loss of $0.6 million during the first six months of fiscal 2024. Net loss per common share (diluted) was $0.01 for the first six months of fiscal 2025 compared to $0.04 loss per common share (diluted) for the first six months of fiscal 2024.



CASH DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Board of Directors of Richardson Electronics declared a $0.06 quarterly cash dividend per share to holders of common stock and a $0.054 cash dividend per share to holders of Class B common stock. The dividend will be payable on February 26, 2025, to common stockholders of record as of February 7, 2025.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE

In addition to the results reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) included throughout this press release, the Company has provided information regarding “EBITDA” (a “non-GAAP financial measure”). This non-GAAP financial measure reflects earnings before interest, income tax, depreciation and amortization expenses. Detailed reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in this press release.

Management believes that the disclosure of this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors in assessing the Company’s financial performance excluding items that are not considered by the Company to be indicative of the Company’s ongoing results. Our management uses this non-GAAP financial measure along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure in evaluating our financial performance and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. The non-GAAP financial measure presented herein, as determined and presented by the Company, may not be comparable to related or similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measure incorporated herein is not intended to be used as a substitute for the related GAAP measurements. The non-GAAP financial measure should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

The Company will host a conference call and question-and-answer session on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time, to discuss its second quarter fiscal-year 2025 results.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release includes certain “forward-looking” statements as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this press release regarding the Company’s business that are not historical facts represent “forward-looking” statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on August 5, 2024, and other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no responsibility to update the “forward-looking” statements in this release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ABOUT RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS, LTD.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, green energy products, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components including green energy solutions; high-value replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. Approximately 50% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Unaudited Audited November 30, 2024 June 1, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,635 $ 24,263 Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $373 and $323, respectively 25,765 24,845 Inventories, net 110,687 110,149 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,441 2,397 Total current assets 165,528 161,654 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 20,166 20,681 Intangible assets, net 1,521 1,641 Right of use lease assets 2,321 2,760 Deferred income tax assets 5,566 5,500 Other non-current assets 123 209 Total non-current assets 29,697 30,791 Total assets $ 195,225 $ 192,445 Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 19,978 $ 15,458 Accrued liabilities 15,633 15,404 Lease liabilities current 1,075 1,169 Total current liabilities 36,686 32,031 Non-current liabilities: Deferred income tax liabilities 75 90 Lease liabilities non-current 1,246 1,591 Other non-current liabilities 1,027 781 Total non-current liabilities 2,348 2,462 Total liabilities 39,034 34,493 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock, $0.05 par value; 12,359 and 12,254 shares issued and outstanding on November 30, 2024 and June 1, 2024, respectively 618 613 Class B common stock, convertible, $0.05 par value; 2,049 shares issued and outstanding on November 30, 2024 and June 1, 2024 102 102 Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, no shares issued — — Additional paid-in-capital 73,793 72,744 Retained earnings 82,026 83,729 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (348 ) 764 Total stockholders' equity 156,191 157,952 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 195,225 $ 192,445





Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss) Income

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended November 30, 2024 December 2, 2023 November 30, 2024 December 2, 2023 Net sales $ 49,491 $ 44,130 $ 103,216 $ 96,711 Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization 34,165 31,588 71,464 66,905 Gross profit 15,326 12,542 31,752 29,806 Selling, general and administrative expenses, inclusive of depreciation and amortization 15,995 14,488 32,107 30,280 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets (2 ) 70 (4 ) 70 Operating loss (667 ) (2,016 ) (351 ) (544 ) Other expense (income): Interest income (45 ) (86 ) (103 ) (157 ) Foreign exchange loss 437 343 160 246 Other, net (4 ) 18 (1 ) 50 Total other expense 388 275 56 139 Loss before income taxes (1,055 ) (2,291 ) (407 ) (683 ) Income tax benefit (304 ) (494 ) (246 ) (113 ) Net loss (751 ) (1,797 ) (161 ) (570 ) Foreign currency translation (loss) gain, net of tax (1,748 ) 631 (1,112 ) 590 Comprehensive (loss) income $ (2,499 ) $ (1,166 ) $ (1,273 ) $ 20 Net loss per share: Common shares - Basic $ (0.05 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.04 ) Class B common shares - Basic (0.05 ) (0.12 ) (0.01 ) (0.04 ) Common shares - Diluted (0.05 ) (0.13 ) (0.01 ) (0.04 ) Class B common shares - Diluted (0.05 ) (0.12 ) (0.01 ) (0.04 ) Weighted average number of shares: Common shares – Basic 12,315 12,226 12,258 12,198 Class B common shares – Basic 2,049 2,052 2,049 2,052 Common shares – Diluted 12,315 12,226 12,258 12,198 Class B common shares – Diluted 2,049 2,052 2,049 2,052





Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended November 30, 2024 December 2, 2023 November 30, 2024 December 2, 2023 Operating activities: Net loss $ (751 ) $ (1,797 ) $ (161 ) $ (570 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities: Unrealized foreign currency loss (gain) 141 (268 ) (241 ) (305 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,015 1,116 2,059 2,114 Inventory provisions 84 192 223 277 Share-based compensation expense 313 283 906 766 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets (2 ) 70 (4 ) 70 Deferred income taxes (21 ) 51 (79 ) 46 Change in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 4,721 1,790 (1,137 ) 6,252 Inventories (1,617 ) (3,069 ) (1,741 ) (6,220 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 67 (618 ) 38 (209 ) Accounts payable 500 1,233 4,664 (1,132 ) Accrued liabilities 641 1,502 546 378 Other 374 315 804 348 Net cash provided by operating activities 5,465 800 5,877 1,815 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (517 ) (1,515 ) (1,443 ) (2,656 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant & equipment — — 7 — Net cash used in investing activities (517 ) (1,515 ) (1,436 ) (2,656 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 163 15 307 342 Cash dividends paid on common and Class B common stock (853 ) (845 ) (1,703 ) (1,688 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facility — — 1,000 — Repayment of revolving credit facility — — (1,000 ) — Other 3 — (159 ) (119 ) Net cash used in financing activities (687 ) (830 ) (1,555 ) (1,465 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (661 ) 190 (514 ) 94 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 3,600 (1,355 ) 2,372 (2,212 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 23,035 24,124 24,263 24,981 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 26,635 $ 22,769 $ 26,635 $ 22,769





Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Unaudited Net Sales and Gross Profit

For the Second Quarter and First Six Months of Fiscal 2025 and 2024

($ in thousands) By Strategic Business Unit Net Sales Three Months Ended FY25 vs. FY24 November 30, 2024 December 2, 2023 % Change PMT $ 34,397 $ 31,292 9.9 % GES 5,974 2,609 129.0 % Canvys 6,851 7,291 -6.0 % Healthcare 2,269 2,938 -22.8 % Total $ 49,491 $ 44,130 12.1 %





Six Months Ended FY25 vs. FY24 November 30, 2024 December 2, 2023 % Change PMT $ 68,599 $ 67,036 2.3 % GES 14,060 7,003 100.8 % Canvys 14,489 17,180 -15.7 % Healthcare 6,068 5,492 10.5 % Total $ 103,216 $ 96,711 6.7 %





Gross Profit Three Months Ended November 30, 2024 % of Net Sales December 2, 2023 % of Net Sales PMT $ 10,430 30.3 % $ 8,905 28.5 % GES 1,914 32.0 % 761 29.2 % Canvys 2,171 31.7 % 2,440 33.5 % Healthcare 811 35.7 % 436 14.8 % Total $ 15,326 31.0 % $ 12,542 28.4 %





Six Months Ended November 30, 2024 % of Net Sales December 2, 2023 % of Net Sales PMT $ 20,632 30.1 % $ 20,416 30.5 % GES 4,288 30.5 % 2,341 33.4 % Canvys 4,792 33.1 % 5,805 33.8 % Healthcare 2,040 33.6 % 1,244 22.7 % Total $ 31,752 30.8 % $ 29,806 30.8 %





Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Unaudited Reconciliation Between GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For the Second Quarter and First Six months of Fiscal 2025 and 2024

($ in thousands) EBITDA Three Months Ended November 30, 2024 December 2, 2023 Net loss $ (751 ) $ (1,797 ) Income tax benefit (304 ) (494 ) Depreciation & amortization 1,015 1,116 EBITDA $ (40 ) $ (1,175 ) Six Months Ended November 30, 2024 December 2, 2023 Net loss $ (161 ) $ (570 ) Income tax benefit (246 ) (113 ) Depreciation & amortization 2,059 2,114 EBITDA $ 1,652 $ 1,431





