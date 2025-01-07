BBSI Earns Great Place To Work® Certification for Fourth Consecutive Year, Celebrating a Thriving Workplace Culture

VANCOUVER, Wash., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) (NASDAQ: BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions and one of the largest professional employer organizations (PEO) in the U.S., is proud to announce that for the 4th year in a row, they are Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. This prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at BBSI.

“We are thrilled to become Great Place To Work Certified for a fourth year in a row, proving once again that our people are our greatest resource,” said BBSI President and CEO Gary Kramer. “We continuously strive to remain an employer of choice and owe this achievement to our team of dedicated BBSI professionals. We celebrate their hard work in supporting business owners across our great nation and for fostering the amazing culture that made this recognition possible.”

Being recognized as a Great Place To Work® highlights BBSI's commitment to a value-driven approach to business. The company prioritizes creating an environment where employees feel supported, valued, and empowered to thrive. This certification is a testament to BBSI's dedication to its people and the collective efforts of its teams in delivering exceptional service and fostering innovation every day.

According to Great Place To Work® research, job seekers are 15x more likely to apply to companies with a workplace certification. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

Check out the BBSI Great Place To Work® certified company profile to learn more about what employees are saying.

About BBSI

BBSI (NASDAQ: BBSI) is a leading provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to create a unique operational platform that differentiates it from competitors. The Company’s integrated platform is built upon expertise in payroll processing, employee benefits, workers’ compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI’s partnerships help businesses of all sizes improve the efficiency of their operations. The company works with more than 8,000 clients across all lines of business and is licensed to operate in all 50 states. For more information, please visit www.bbsi.com .

