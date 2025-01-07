Dan Pelino selected as Top Advocate and Author of the Year in Behavioral Health by IAOTP

Dan Pelino honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dan Pelino, Author, Board Member, Co-Founder and President of Everyone Matters, Inc. was recently selected as Top Advocate and Author of the Year in Behavioral Health for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over four decades of experience in the industry, Mr. Pelino certainly proven himself as an expert in his field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Mr. Pelino is a well-known and respected innovator, thought leader and author. He is co-founder and president of Everyone Matters, Inc., a social impact enterprise dedicated to ensuring that everyone has the right to dignity and respect. He is the author of the best-selling health policy book, ‘Trusted Healers’ and a leading advocate for a system of care with a strengthened approach to primary care, including mental and behavioral health. Mr. Pelino is a regular contributor to the discussions on healthcare, citizen-based services and smarter cities having appeared on The Dr. Oz Show, CNN, Bloomberg, the BBC and other global media outlets. He has testified to Congress and presented to The White House and Presidential Commissions. He is a strong supporter and good friend of the PCPCC, Primary Care and the Patient Centered Medical Home. He is an adjunct professor at his alma mater Western Kentucky University lecturing on applied leadership. He is a frequent guest speaker at colleges and universities. He serves as an independent director to the Itron Board of Directors as well as a board member and advisor to other private and public companies. He is an active member of the National Association of Corporate Directors. Dan worked for IBM for 36 years concluding his career as IBM’s senior executive and General Manager IBM’s Global Healthcare, Life Sciences, Education, Government and Smarter Cities business. He and Anne live in Northern Virginia.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to business analysis and development, leadership, change management, business strategy and transformation.Prior to his career, Mr. Pelino earned his M.A. in Behavior and Science, Leadership from Western Kentucky University in 1980.Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Pelino has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. This past year, he was awarded Honored Listee from Marquis Who’s Who. This year, he will be featured in IAOTP’s International best seller Top 50 Fearless Leaders and he will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala next December in Las Vegas at the Bellagio Hotel for his selection as Top Advocate and Author of the Year in Behavioral Health.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Mr. Pelino for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Mr. Pelino attributes his success to his persistence and mentors he had along the way. When not working, he enjoys spending time with his family and traveling. In the future, he is committed to furthering his influence through various channels, including writing another book, hosting podcasts, and engaging in conversations surrounding healthcare, societal change, and leadership.For more information please visit: www.everyonemattersonline.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.