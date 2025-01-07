HOW TO USE THIS SNAPSHOT

ORLYNVAH (sulopenem etzadroxil and probenecid)

Iterum Therapeutics US Limited

Original Approval date: October 25, 2024

DRUG TRIALS SNAPSHOT SUMMARY:

What is the drug for?

ORLYNVAH is a combination of sulopenem etzadroxil (a penem antibiotic drug) and probenecid (a kidney transport blocking drug) that is indicated for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections (uUTI) caused by the bacteria Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae, or Proteus mirabilis in adult female patients who have limited or no alternative oral antibiotic treatment options.

How is this drug used?

ORLYNVAH is a tablet that is taken two times each day for five days.

Who participated in the clinical trials?

The FDA approved ORLYNVAH based on evidence from two clinical trials that included 3,861 adult females with uUTI. The trials were conducted at 246 sites in the United States, Russia, and Ukraine. The majority of patients were enrolled in the United States while 700 patients were enrolled in Russia and Ukraine. The average age of patients from the United States was 48 years, with ages ranging from 18 to 96 years. Patients from the United States were White (78.3%), Black or African American (17.3%), or of other races (4.4%).

How were the trials designed?

The benefit (efficacy) and safety of ORLYNVAH were evaluated in two clinical trials of adult females with uUTI. Patients were enrolled in the trials if they met certain criteria and had at least two of the following symptoms: pain or burning while urinating, urinating frequently, needing to urinate urgently, or pain in the lower abdomen. However, despite having symptoms, not all patients had growth of a bacteria on culture of their urine sample. In the clinical trials, a diagnosis of uUTI was made in patients who had the symptoms listed above and growth of a bacteria on urine culture (positive culture). In the two trials, adult females with uUTI were chosen at random to receive either ORLYNVAH or a comparator antibiotic (the two trials used different comparator antibiotics). Neither the patient nor the investigator knew which treatment was given. The benefit of ORLYNVAH was measured only in patients who had urinary symptoms and a positive urine culture before treatment (efficacy population) by comparing the percentage of patients treated with ORLYNVAH versus the comparator antibiotic who experienced cure of their uUTI-related symptoms and had a negative urine culture after treatment.

How were the trials designed? Trial 1 was a randomized, double-blind clinical trial that included 2,222 adult females with uUTI who were randomized. A total of 2,214 patients received either oral ORLYNVAH (sulopenem etzadroxil 500 mg and probenecid 500 mg) twice daily for five days or oral amoxicillin/clavulanate 875 mg/125 mg twice daily for five days. The efficacy population, which included all patients who had at least one uropathogen isolated at baseline (≥105 CFU/mL) and received at least one dose of study drug, consisted of 990 patients. Composite response (combined microbiological response and clinical cure rates), the primary efficacy endpoint, was determined by comparing the response rate of ORLYNVAH to amoxicillin/clavulanate at the test-of-cure (TOC) visit (12 days after randomization) in the efficacy population as well as in two sub-populations: (1) efficacy population with baseline uropathogens susceptible to amoxicillin/clavulanate (minimum inhibitory concentration [MIC] ≤8/4 µg/mL); and (2) efficacy population with baseline uropathogens non-susceptible to amoxicillin/clavulanate (MIC ≥16/8 µg/mL). Clinical cure was defined as the resolution of patient-reported uUTI symptoms and no new uUTI symptoms. Microbiological response was defined as a reduction of all baseline uropathogens to less than 103 CFU/mL in the urine. Trial 2 was a multinational randomized, double-blind clinical trial that included 1,660 adult females with uUTI who were randomized and received either oral ORLYNVAH (sulopenem etzadroxil 500 mg and probenecid 500 mg) twice daily for five days or oral ciprofloxacin 250 mg twice daily for three days. The efficacy population, which included all patients who had at least one uropathogen isolated at baseline (≥105 CFU/mL), consisted of 1,105 patients. Composite response (combined microbiological response and clinical cure), the primary efficacy endpoint, was determined by comparing the response rate of ORLYNVAH to ciprofloxacin at the TOC visit (12 days after randomization) in two primary populations: (1) efficacy population with baseline uropathogens susceptible to ciprofloxacin (MIC ≤1 µg/mL); and (2) efficacy population with baseline uropathogens non-susceptible to ciprofloxacin (MIC ≥2 µg/mL). Clinical cure was defined as the resolution of patient-reported uUTI symptoms and no new uUTI symptoms. Microbiological response was defined as a reduction of all baseline uropathogens to less than 103 CFU/mL in the urine.

DEMOGRAPHICS SNAPSHOT

The demographics and benefit (efficacy) data include the study participants who had both uUTI symptoms and a positive urine culture before treatment and who received at least one dose of ORLYNVAH or comparator antibiotic.

All patients (100%) enrolled in the two clinical trials were female.

Figure 1 summarizes how many patients by race were enrolled in the combined clinical trials used to evaluate the efficacy of ORLYNVAH.

Figure 1. Baseline Demographics by Race, Efficacy Population

Figure 2 summarizes how many patients by age were enrolled in the combined clinical trials used to evaluate the efficacy of ORLYNVAH.

Figure 2. Baseline Demographics by Age, Efficacy Population

Figure 3 summarizes how many patients by ethnicity were enrolled in the combined clinical trials used to evaluate the efficacy of ORLYNVAH.

Figure 3. Baseline Demographics by Ethnicity, Efficacy Population

Who participated in the trials? Table 1. Baseline Demographics, Efficacy Population Demographic Trial 1 Trial 2 ORLYNVAH Amoxicillin/

Clavulanate ORLYNVAH Ciprofloxacin Sex, n (%) Female 522 (100) 468 (100) 538 (100) 567 (100) Age, years Mean (SD) 50.3 (17.3) 48.6 (17.2) 51.8 (19.1) 51.5 (19.1) Median (min, max) 52 (18, 91) 50 (18, 93) 54 (18, 89) 52 (18, 96) Age group, years, n (%) ≤65 409 (78.4) 376 (80.3) 381 (70.8) 404 (71.3) >65 113 (21.6) 92 (19.7) 157 (29.2) 163 (28.7) Race, n (%) White 419 (80.3) 370 (79.1) 478 (88.8) 515 (90.8) American Indian or Alaska Native 1 (<1) 1 (<1) 4 (<1) 0 Asian 10 (1.9) 8 (1.7) 5 (<1) 3 (<1) Black or African American 84 (16.1) 84 (17.9) 50 (9.3) 46 (8.1) Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander 0 1 (<1) 0 0 Other 8 (1.5) 4 (<1) 1 (<1) 3 (<1) Ethnicity, n (%) Hispanic or Latino 333 (63.8) 296 (63.2) 162 (30.1) 167 (29.5) Not Hispanic or Latino 189 (36.2) 171 (36.5) 373 (69.3) 399 (70.4) Not reported or unknown 0 1 (<1) 3 (<1) 1 (<1) Country, n (%) Russia 0 0 136 (25.3) 155 (27.3) Ukraine 0 0 112 (20.8) 99 (17.5) United States 522 (100) 468 (100) 290 (53.9) 313 (55.2) Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Microbiologic modified Intent-to-Treat population: all randomized patients who received at least a single dose of study medication and had the disease under study and a positive urine culture of uropathogen.

Abbreviations: SD, standard deviation

What are the benefits of this drug?

In Trial 1, among patients who had growth of a bacteria in their urine culture that was sensitive to the comparator antibiotic (amoxicillin/clavulanate), 61.7% of patients treated with ORLYNVAH achieved overall success compared to 55.0% of patients treated with amoxicillin clavulanate, showing the efficacy of ORLYNVAH. There were very few patients with uUTI caused by bacteria that was not sensitive to amoxicillin/clavulanate so the effect of ORLYNVAH could not be evaluated in this group of patients.

In Trial 2, among patients who had growth of a bacteria in their urine culture that was sensitive to the comparator antibiotic (ciprofloxacin), ORLYNVAH was not as effective as ciprofloxacin with 60.4% of patients treated with ORLYNVAH experiencing overall success compared to 71.8% of patients treated with ciprofloxacin. However, among patients who had growth of a bacteria in their urine culture that was not sensitive to ciprofloxacin, ORLYNVAH was effective with 48.1% of patients treated with ORLYNVAH experiencing overall success compared to 32.9% of patients treated with ciprofloxacin.

What are the benefits of this drug (results of trials used to assess efficacy)? Table 2 summarizes the efficacy results at the TOC visit in the efficacy population in Trial 1 by uropathogen susceptibility to the active comparator. ORLYNVAH demonstrated efficacy in the efficacy population with uropathogens susceptible to the comparator (micro-MITTS). The efficacy population with uropathogens non-susceptible to the comparator was small (N=67) and had insufficient power to draw conclusions regarding efficacy. Table 2. Composite Response1 at the Test-of-Cure Visit in Patients With uUTI, Efficacy Population, Trial 1 Trial 1 Study Population

ORLYNVAHa

n/N (%) Amoxicillin/

Clavulanateb

n/N (%)

Treatment Difference

(95% CI)c Efficacy population with uropathogens susceptible to the comparator (micro-MITTS) Composite response 296/480 (61.7) 243/442 (55.0) 6.7 (0.3, 13.0) Clinical cure 371/480 (77.3) 339/442 (76.7) 0.6 (-4.8, 6.1) Microbiological response 361/480 (75.2) 295/442 (66.7) 8.5 (2.6, 14.3) Efficacy population with uropathogens non-susceptible to the comparator (micro-MITTR) Composite response 22/42 (52.4) 17/25 (68.0) -15.6 (-37.5, 9.1) Clinical cure 26/42 (61.9) 18/25 (72.0) -10.1 (-31.5, 14.0) Microbiological response 29/42 (69.0) 20/25 (80.0) -11.0 (-30.7, 12.0) Source: Adapted from ORLYNVAH Prescribing Information

1 Combined clinical and microbiological success

a 500 mg/500 mg orally twice daily for 5

b 875 mg/125 mg orally twice daily for 5 days

c The 95% CI was calculated using the unstratified Miettinen and Nurminen method

Abbreviations: CI, confidence interval; uUTI, uncomplicated urinary tract infection Table 3 summarizes the efficacy results in the efficacy population of Trial 2. Table 3. Efficacy Results: Composite Response1 at the Test-of-Cure Visit in Patients With uUTI, Efficacy Population, Trial 2 Trial 2 Study Population ORLYNVAHa

n/N (%) Ciprofloxacinb

n/N (%) Treatment Difference

(95% CI)c Efficacy population with uropathogens susceptible to the comparator (micro-MITTS) Composite response 227/376 (60.4) 300/418 (71.8) -11.4 (-17.9, -4.8) Clinical cure 205/376 (81.1) 351/418 (84.0) -2.9 (-8.2, 2.4) Microbiological response 262/376 (69.7) 336/418 (80.4) -10.7 (-16.7, -4.7) Efficacy population with uropathogens non-susceptible to the comparator (micro-MITTR) Composite response 78/162 (48.1) 49/149 (32.9) 15.3 (4.3, 25.8) 0.006 Clinical cure 136/162 (84.0) 69/149 (46.3) 19.5 (10.0, 29.0) Microbiological response 92/162 (56.8) 66/149 (44.3) 12.5 (1.4, 23.3) Source: Adapted from ORLYNVAH Prescribing Information

1 Combined clinical cure and microbiological response

a 500 mg/500 mg orally twice daily for 5 days

b 250 mg orally twice daily for 3 days

c The 95% CI was calculated using the unstratified Miettinen and Nurminen method

Abbreviations: CI, confidence interval; uUTI, uncomplicated urinary tract infection

Were there any differences in how well the drug worked in clinical trials among sex, race and age?

Sex : Not applicable, as the trials only enrolled female patients.

: Not applicable, as the trials only enrolled female patients. Race : ORLYNVAH worked similarly in White and Black or African American patients. The number of patients of other races was limited; therefore, differences in how ORLYNVAH worked among other races could not be determined.

: ORLYNVAH worked similarly in White and Black or African American patients. The number of patients of other races was limited; therefore, differences in how ORLYNVAH worked among other races could not be determined. Age : The observed effect of ORLYNVAH was similar in patients younger and older than 65 years of age.

: The observed effect of ORLYNVAH was similar in patients younger and older than 65 years of age. Ethnicity: ORLYNVAH worked similarly in Hispanic or Latino patients and those who were not Hispanic or Latino.

Were there any differences in how well the drug worked in clinical trials among sex, race, and age groups? Table 4. Composite Response at the Test-of-Cure Visit in Patients With uUTI by Subgroup, Efficacy Population With Uropathogens Susceptible to Comparator (Micro-MITTS), Trial 1 Subgroup

ORLYNVAH

n/N (%) Amoxicillin/

Clavulanate

n/N (%) Treatment

Difference

(95% CI) Age, years <65 231/367 (62.9) 205/350 (58.6) 4.4 (-2.8, 11.5) ≥65 65/113 (57.5) 38/92 (41.3) 16.2 (2.4, 29.4) Sex Female 296/480 (61.7) 243/442 (55.0) 6.7 (0.3, 13.0) Race American Indian or Alaska Native 1/1 (100) 0/1 (0) NA Asian 8/10 (80.0) 7/8 (87.5) -7.5 (-43.2, 32.9) Black or African American 45/78 (57.7) 39/78 (50.0) 7.7 (-7.9, 23.3) Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander 0 0/1 (0) NA White 235/383 (61.6) 196/350 (56.0) 5.6 (-1.5, 12.7) Other 6/8 (75.0) 1/4 (25.0) 50.0 (-10.9, 83.3) Ethnicity Hispanic or Latino 201/304 (66.1) 160/278 (57.6) 8.6 (0.7, 16.4) Not Hispanic or Latino 95/176 (54.0) 83/163 (50.9) 3.1 (-7.6, 13.6) Not reported 0 0/1 (0) NA Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Abbreviations: CI, confidence interval; NA, not applicable; uUTI, uncomplicated urinary tract infection Table 5. Composite Response at the Test-of-Cure Visit in Patients With uUTI by Subgroup, Efficacy Population With Uropathogens Non-Susceptible to Comparator (Micro-MITTR), Trial 2 Subgroup ORLYNVAH

n/N (%) Ciprofloxacin

n/N (%) Treatment Difference

(95% CI) Age, years <65 60/104 (57.7) 39/84 (46.4) 11.2 (-3.1,25.2) ≥65 18/58 (31.0) 10/65 (15.4) 15.6 (0.7, 30.6) Sex Female 78/162 (48.1) 49/149 (32.9) 15.3 (4.3, 25.8) Race Asian 0/2 (0) 0 NA Black or African American 9/15 (60.0) 6/12 (50.0) 10.0 (-26.7,44.7) White 69/144 (47.9) 42/136 (30.9) 17.0 (5.6, 28.0) Other 0/1 (0) 1/1 (100) NA Ethnicity Hispanic or Latino 33/70 (47.1) 19/59 (32.2) 14.9 (-2.1, 31.0) Not Hispanic or Latino 45/92 (48.9) 30/89 (33.7) 15.2 (0.8, 29.0) Not reported 0 0/1 (0) NA Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Abbreviations: CI, confidence interval; NA, not applicable; uUTI, uncomplicated urinary tract infection Subgroup analysis results are not reported in the efficacy population with uropathogens non-susceptible to comparator (micro-MITTR) in Trial 1 and in the efficacy population with uropathogens susceptible to comparator (micro-MITTS) in Trial 2, due to the small sample size in Trial 1 and failure to demonstrate efficacy in the micro-MITTS population in Trial 2.

What are the possible side effects?

Common side effects observed during the clinical trials of ORLYNVAH for the treatment of adult females with uUTI were diarrhea, nausea, vaginal yeast infection, headache, and vomiting.

ORLYNVAH belongs to a class of drugs that may cause serious allergic reactions or severe diarrhea caused by Clostridioides difficile.

What are the possible side effects (results of trials used to assess safety)? The safety population includes all patients who received at least one dose of ORLYNVAH or comparator. Table 6 summarizes the most common adverse reactions observed in the trials. Table 6. Adverse Reactions Occurring in ≥1% of Patients in the ORLYNVAH Arm, Integrated Safety Population, Trials 1 and 2 Adverse Reaction ORLYNVAHa

N=1932

n (%) Amoxicillin/Clavulanateb

N=1107

n (%) Ciprofloxacinc

N=822

n (%) Diarrhead 194 (10) 45 (4) 21 (3) Nausea 80 (4) 32 (3) 30 (4) Vulvovaginal mycotic infectione 46 (2) 13 (1) 7 (1) Headache 42 (2) 17 (2) 18 (2) Vomiting 29 (2) 4 (0.4) 11 (1) Abdominal painf 22 (1) 11 (1) 9 (1) Source: ORLYNVAH Prescribing Information

a ORLYNVAH tablets (sulopenem etzadroxil 500 mg/probenecid 500 mg) one tablet twice daily for 5 days

b Amoxicillin/clavulanate tablets (875 mg/125 mg) one tablet twice daily for 5 days

c Ciprofloxacin tablets (250 mg) one tablet twice daily for 3 days.

d Diarrhea includes diarrhea and loose stools.

e Vulvovaginal mycotic infection includes vulvovaginal mycotic infection, vulvovaginal candidiasis, vaginal infection, fungal infection, genital infection fungal, and yeast infection.

f Abdominal pain includes abdominal pain, abdominal pain lower, abdominal pain upper, and abdominal discomfort.

Were there any differences in side effects of the clinical trials among sex, race, and age?

Sex : The trials only enrolled female participants.

: The trials only enrolled female participants. Race : The occurrence of side effects was similar in White and Black or African American patients. The number of subjects of other races was too small to draw conclusions about other racial differences in side effects.

: The occurrence of side effects was similar in White and Black or African American patients. The number of subjects of other races was too small to draw conclusions about other racial differences in side effects. Age: The occurrence of side effects was similar in patients younger and older than 65 years of age.

Were there any differences in side effects of the clinical trials among sex, race, and age groups? Table 7 summarizes the differences in adverse events among subgroups observed in the trials. Table 7. Adverse Events by Subgroup, Safety Population Subgroup

ORLYNVAH

N=1932

n/Ns (%) Amoxicillin/

Clavulanate

N=1107

n/Ns (%)

Ciprofloxacin

N=822

n/Ns (%) Sex Female 416/1932 (21.5) 136/1107 (12.3) 115/822 (14.0) Age group, years 18 to 29 74/336 (22.0) 16/190 (8.4) 21/165 (12.7) 30 to 60 229/1002 (22.9) 80/620 (12.9) 47/352 (13.4) ≥60 113/594 (19.0) 40/297 (13.5) 47/305 (15.4) ≥65 90/442 (20.4) 35/212 (16.5) 37/233 (15.9) ≥75 38/166 (22.9) 15/64 (23.4) 16/97 (16.5) Race White 339/1601 (21.2) 101/855 (11.8) 104/742 (14.0) American Indian or Alaska Native 5/12 (41.7) 0/4 (0) 1/3 (33.3) Asian 9/30 (30.0) 5/15 (33.3) 1/7 (14.3) Black or African American 56/268 (20.9) 26/217 (12.0) 8/66 (12.1) Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander 0/1 (0) 0/2 (0) 1/1 (100) Other 7/20 (35.0) 4/14 (28.6) 0/3 (0) Ethnicity Hispanic or Latino 191/1032 (18.5) 84/760 (11.1) 44/255 (17.3) Not Hispanic or Latino 222/895 (24.8) 52/346 (15.0) 71/566 (12.5) Not reported 2/4 (50.0) 0/1 (0) 0/1 (0) Unknown 1/1 (100) 0/0 (NA) 0/0 (NA) Geographic region United States 367/1593 (23.0) 136/1107 (12.3) 76/461 (16.5) Non-United States 49/339 (14.5) 0/0 (NA) 39/361 (10.8) Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Abbreviations: N, number of subjects in treatment arm; n, number of subjects with adverse event; NA, not applicable; Ns, total number of patients for each specific subgroup and were assigned to that specific arm

