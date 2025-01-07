INE Security Alert: Comprehensive Training Solutions to Help Organizations Achieve CMMC Compliance

Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Compliance

Cary, NC, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Less than two weeks into the new year, the clock is ticking on organizations to become compliant with stringent new Department of Defense (DoD) cybersecurity regulations. The DoD ruled the new Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) compliance regulations effective on December 16, 2024. Although the implementation timeline will come in phases, the DoD confirmed that “[t]he DoD’s objective timeline to begin implementing the CMMC requirements has been, and remains, FY 2025.”

The new regulations will require organizations to take significant and increasingly complex cybersecurity measures in order to achieve compliance and do business with the DoD. INE Security , a global leader in cybersecurity training and certifications, is highlighting the comprehensive training solutions designed to help organizations navigate the new CMMC compliance checklist regulations and achieve CMMC compliance.

Understanding the CMMC Landscape

The Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification is a unified standard for implementing cybersecurity across the defense supply chain. Developed by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, CMMC impacts approximately 3.2% of the United States' Gross Domestic Product and represents a $768 billion defense industry ecosystem.

"The cybersecurity compliance landscape is more stringent than ever, and will continue to evolve as threats persist and grow," said Dara Warn, CEO of INE Security. " Our battle-tested training programs are specifically designed to equip organizations with the expertise needed to successfully navigate CMMC requirements and protect critical national security information.”

CMMC Levels and INE's Targeted Training Approach

The CMMC was established in early 2020 and initially included five compliance levels. It underwent significant changes in late 2021, which included reducing compliance to three levels, removing all CMMC-unique practices that went beyond existing federal standards, and introducing Plans of Action and Milestones (POA&Ms) to help organizations track and address gaps. CMMC 2.0 also aligns closely with NIST SP 800-171 standards and puts less of a financial strain on small and medium-sized businesses while maintaining stringent requirements for defense contractors handling sensitive information. The current levels of the CMMC cybersecurity compliance framework consist of increasing complexity and security requirements:

Level 1 - Foundational: Focuses on safeguarding Federal Contract Information (FCI)

Requires 15 basic practices

Annual self-assessment Level 2 - Advanced: Protects Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI)

Encompasses 110 detailed practices

Requires triennial assessments either through self-assessment or C3PAO Level 3 - Expert: Enhanced protection of sensitive CUI

Over 110 practices with additional NIST SP 800-172 requirements

Involves government-led assessments

INE's Comprehensive Training Solutions

INE offers a robust suite of cybersecurity training programs addressing each CMMC level:

Networking Certification Tracks : Build foundational network security skills essential for CMMC compliance Includes comprehensive certification prep training for CCNA, Cisco DevNet Associate, Juniper JNCIA-JUNOS, Juniper JNCIA-SEC, CCNP, CCSA, CCSE, Juniper JNCIS-ENT & JNCIP-ENT, CCIE

: Build foundational network security skills essential for CMMC compliance Cybersecurity Certification Programs : Targeted courses addressing specific CMMC requirements and assessment criteria Includes comprehensive certification prep training for CompTIA Security+ and CISSP Learning Paths, Courses, and Hands-on Labs that train in alignment with INE Security certifications including eJPT, eCPPT, eCIR, eWPT, eMAPT, eCTHP, eWPTX, eEDA, eCDFP

: Targeted courses addressing specific CMMC requirements and assessment criteria Hands-on Labs and Simulations : Immersive experiences that mirror real-world cybersecurity challenges

Industry Context

The DoD's implementation of CMMC responds to significant supply chain cybersecurity breaches, transitioning from self-attestation to a more rigorous, third-party assessment model. INE Security's training programs are strategically designed to support organizations in this critical compliance journey.

About INE Security:

INE Security is the premier provider of online networking and cybersecurity training and certification. Harnessing a powerful hands-on lab platform, cutting-edge technology, a global video distribution network, and world-class instructors, INE Security is the top training choice for Fortune 500 companies worldwide for cybersecurity training in business and for IT professionals looking to advance their careers. INE Security’s suite of learning paths offers an incomparable depth of expertise across cybersecurity and is committed to delivering advanced technical training while also lowering the barriers worldwide for those looking to enter and excel in an IT career.

